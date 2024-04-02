Music | Who owns the name The Neptunes? Top producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo at odds

Pharrell Williams is surprised by the accusations, says his representative in a statement to Billboard.

Top producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo have drifted into disputes over the name they use The Neptunes.

Williams and Hugo have made numerous giant hits of the 2000s under the name The Neptunes, such as, for example Britney Spears I'm a Slave 4 U's, Justin Timberlake's Rock Your Body and Gwen Stefani Hollaback Girl's.

Now Hugo and the lawyers representing him accuse Williams of trying to register The Neptunes' trademark in his own name. According to Hugo's representatives, it violates the agreement they previously made with each other.

Williams is surprised by the accusations, says his representative in a statement provided to Billboard. According to him, Williams' intention is that no third party would gain access to the trademark.

However, Hugo's representative denied the claim in his own statement. According to him, the trademark should be registered in the names of both Hugo and Williams.

by The Neptunes after his peak years, Williams has made a career as a solo artist but also as a clothing designer. Williams has his own Billionaire Boys Club clothing brand, but he has collaborated with, for example, Adidas. He works as the creative director of the men's collection of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Hugo has appeared in public less often than Williams.