Music | Who is Lorde? Coming to Finland for the first time, the star renewed pop music at the age of 16

The first albums of the New Zealander Lorde, performing at the Flow festival, renewed the sound of pop music in the 2010s. The only 26-year-old star already has a ten-year career behind him.

Perhaps it’s because of the fuzzy smoky sound. Perhaps because of the uncharacteristically perceptive lyrics for pop songs or the singer’s old nature.

It’s hard to think of New Zealand pop star Lorde, who will perform at the Flow festival on Saturday, as a teenage star.

Still, Lorde, by real name Ella Yelich-O’Connorwas only 12 years old when the record label Universal Music Group snapped her up for a video shot at a school talent contest in 2009. Lorde signed a development deal with the record label and spent years after that practicing writing and singing music until her debut single, released in 2013 Royals threw the singer into worldwide popularity.

Lorde is performing in Finland for the first time. Although the star is only 26 years old, he already has a ten-year career behind him. A fan base that has grown up with his music is waiting for Flow’s performance.

Lorde performed in Toronto in 2013.

Lorde debut album Pure Heroine debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 album chart. The songs’ teenage us-against-the-world energy lent credibility to Lorde’s husky voice and convinced fans.

They loved the album so much Kanye West than David Bowie, who described Lorde’s music as sounding like listening to tomorrow.

The claim can be said to have been proven correct. Lorde’s music and persona as an artist encapsulate a lot of what pop music and stardom has sounded like and partly also looked like in the 2010s.

In the 2010s, listening to music moved to streaming services. Instead of complete albums, people started listening to playlists. Artists had to stand out from the crowd more and more clearly, which perhaps partly led to more and more ambitious and daring, even “wrongly done” pop songs.

In 2017, around the time of the release of her second album, Lorde said A hit piece for The New York Times magazine Max Martin’s having said that his Green Light -single was “melody-mathematically misspelled”.

According to Lorde, Martin’s comment was not criticism but a fact, which the singer agreed with: “It’s a strange piece of music”, she said in an interview. Lorde added that she knows the rules of making music and follows them 40 percent of the time.

Lorde in Toronto in 2014.

Along with the music, Lorde’s character had a mystique that was perhaps foreign to the world of mainstream pop in the 21st century. Artist’s “freak” could have been self-imposed and perhaps quite deliberate, but it paved the way for example Billie Eilish’s and Sam Smith’s for stars like

Although Green Light in the end did not achieve quite as much popularity as the first Royals-single, with her second album Lorde managed to convince not only famous fans but also international critics.

During the four years between the first and second album, Ella from Auckland grew into a world-touring pop star. In addition to his own album, he composed music The Hunger Games – Mockingbird, part 1 -film, toured around the world performing and became friends with pop star Taylor Swift.

With her debut single, Lorde still marveled at the luxury products, extravagant lifestyles and extravagant spending that are mentioned in the lyrics of other pop stars.

And we’ll never be Royals / It don’t run in our blood / That kind of lux just ain’t for ushe wrote.

However, already at the time of his second album, he was part of the world he marveled at with his song.

Lorde in Austin, Texas in 2014.

Melodramaon the album, stories about middle-class teenage life in a small town changed to personal songs about heartbreak.

American songwriter and producer by Jack Antonoff the album made with was born in the heart of the big pop world.

Still, according to international critics, Lorde managed to maintain her originality, especially as a lyricist. Musical reference points were sought About Kate Bush To David Bowie and for the lyrics as well Fiona to Apple.

Lorde on stage in San Francisco in 2017.

For success for pop artists who got their start, they often talk about difficult second albums.

For Lorde, the difficulties did not come until the third one, published in 2021 Solar Power for the disc.

On the album, which received a mixed reception, Lorde seeks help for the scourges of the modern world, such as the climate and opioid crises and rampant consumerism, but the album sounds more commercial than its predecessor.

A music critic Oskari Onninen described the album in his HS review as a catastrophic disappointment and, for example, about the “dangers of hype”.

Solar Power has been producing in the past as well With melodrama influenced by Antonoff. The album’s songs and aesthetics have a 1960s and 70s-style flute looking for alternatives, which Antonoff has in recent years also pushed into pop by other artists, such as of St. Vincent and Lana Del Rey through.

Before after the release of her third album, Lorde said that she had given up on social media.

In a video interview with The New York Times magazine the artist called his record a weed album, referring to cannabis. In the music video for the album’s title single, Lorde smokes fennel, which has been tuned into a kind of hookah.

Perhaps Lorde, who was considered a young genius, really had to skip adolescence at the age of 16 when she plunged into a world-famous professional musician and is doing it now because of that.

His lyrics are still perceptive. The singer shows that he understands that he is now a part Royals-the world described in his song and the extremely privileged “teenage millionaire who has nightmares from flash lights”. He says he is no one’s savior. Some kind of picture of the life of a 2020s pop star, too.

In the midst of misery and problems, he offers comfort to the sun, which hopefully will shine in Suvilahti on Saturday.

Lorde will perform on the main stage of the Flow festival on Saturday, August 12 at 10:30 p.m.