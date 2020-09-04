Music When the corona pandemic took jobs away from musicians, Juho Kanervo decided to take up another profession, and he is not the only one: in Sweden, one in three musicians is considering a change of field

Early year spent in the United States.

January is a quiet time for musicians in Finland, but Juho Kanervo got to play four gigs on the other side of the ocean in New Orleans. On the same trip, he was looking for a new player and sponsor. In the United States, it was easier to find the dreamed of 1960s jazz bass.

Heather is a cellist and bassist. He has worked as a freelance musician for over a decade, and has played in various bands. Pop, rock, jazz, folk, avant-garde.

Spring looked great in the eyes of the musician. Three major tours were about to begin, some as early as February.

Then the number of illnesses started to increase. The government outlined Finland’s corona measures on 12 March. Immediately the same Thursday, the events began to be canceled, and even the smallest gigs soon left. Organizing live music events ended like a wall.

Laura Närhen the spring tour had not yet begun. Jarkko Aholan a few of the gigs went unplayed, while jazz orchestra Matti Salo Trio ‘s tour gigs were canceled. That’s where Kanervo’s spring income went.

Of course, Kanervo has had periods of unemployment before, but now it felt different, long and serious. Something had to be invented, Kanervo thought. He registered for the first time as an unemployed job seeker on Tuesday next week.

Swedish The Musikcentrum Riks released on Thursday 27 August research. According to it, one in three Swedish musicians is considering quitting their musical work or changing professions. Half said they were looking for more work.

No similar study has been conducted in Finland. However, it is known that there are those considering switching. Admittedly, “perhaps only a small percentage will consider it permanently,” estimates the president of the Musicians Association Ahti Vänttinen.

“However, the situation has shown how sensitive the profession of music performer is in this type of situation.”

Shortly after registering with the employment office, Juho Kanervo received an e-mail. The title was, “Educate!”

Heather browsed through the options. He spotted the bus driver’s line of study. As a child, he had dreamed of driving a big car, and he had later wondered how convenient it would be to combine the work of a musician and a tour bus driver.

If the corona situation continues for a long time, Kanervo thought, the solution could be to run local or charter traffic.

Studies at the Tampere Adult Education Center began at the beginning of May and last for seven months.

In April the Ministry of Education and Culture investigated the corona situation effects in the fields of art and culture. In the music sector, a total of 174 actors responded to the survey: individuals, companies, associations and public entities.

There was a variegated number of different actors, but the views were quite consistent. The work of many ended in March, and concerns about livelihoods and the future were great.

The most difficult situation concerned the live music sector – that is, musicians, orchestras, festivals and venues, as well as other event professionals and a number of actors working with them such as managers and program agencies.

The majority of event professionals felt that their income and activities were severely or completely impeded. The loss of income was mainly due to the cancellation of concerts.

Attempts were made to find alternative earning models in development projects, training, equipment maintenance work and digital services, which means, for example, streaming concerts and remote technical implementation of music production. In practice, however, it is difficult to generate income from them.

Finnish music promotion organization Music Finland has evaluatedthat the value of the entire music industry will fall by about a third this year. The value of live music, on the other hand, is forecast to fall by about 70% from the previous year, which means a loss of income of at least EUR 200 million.

The turnover of companies in the event industry is commissioned by the Event Industry according to the study dropped by more than 90 percent since March.

“As for the situation of musicians, it is creepy especially for freelancers,” says Ahti Vänttinen from the Finnish Musicians’ Association. “The musicians who work in permanent orchestral work are mainly at work, but 2/3 of the union’s membership are freelancers who lost all their jobs and earning opportunities in the spring.”

Since June, touring has been cautiously started, but according to Vänttinen, “it is about 15–20 per cent of the normal situation”. He says unemployment security reaches freelance musicians “quite poorly”. The grants have been of some help, but even taking into account unemployment and unemployment security, the losses of freelancers in the sector from April to August are around EUR 44 million.

Music activities the end of the spring meant the musician To Ilari Hämäläinen losses of around € 15,000.

In December last year, the Kirka musical, where Hämäläinen is, began Kirkan in the role. Five of the fifteen performances were held. The rest were moved to the fall.

Ilari Hämäläinen­

Since 2018, Hämäläinen has also driven a taxi to secure his back from the “uncertain profession of musician”. However, the corona pandemic also affected the taxi industry. Congestion restrictions, closed restaurants, distance learning and work, and declining tourism taxed customers.

“There was an emergency to pay off mortgages and car loans, and to keep my own business and personal finances afloat.”

There was luck. The husband of the spouse’s co-worker had a construction company that needed extra labor. Now Hämäläinen works there at least until music can be made as his main job again.

“Changing the industry has been mentally and physically tough, while at the same time trying to maintain readiness to operate in the music industry and create new ones, as well as maintaining taxi equipment,” he says. “But this has still been perhaps a better option than burying in despair.”

In the autumn, performances of the Kirka musical will continue. Hämäläinen has also arranged a few concerts both as a solo and with the band. Uncertainty about the future is still great. If the number of audiences is limited or new regulations come in, it will affect revenue.

“You have to be prepared that all the preparation and practice is futile. Everything can be undone in the last minute. ”

Juho Kanervo, who lives in Lempäälä, has chickens at home with whom he spent time during a quiet summer.­

In summer Juho Kanervo had one gig in the forties of a hippie.

“An hour of background jazz was played. There was no lychee, no food and no booze. ”

The five-month playing break ended when the actual gig began in early August. Now gigs have been scheduled for almost every weekend, until December.

“But one cannot know whether the restrictions will change and whether the pandemic situation will worsen.”

Kanervo feels in a “suspicious position”. He plays and gathers people under the same roof to listen to music and “trot all over Finland”. That’s why he plays indoor gigs with a mask on his face.

“I appreciate the importance of following the guidelines so that there won’t be a drunken party where people drool over each other.”

Work on music continues, albeit on a smaller scale than a year ago. Studies also continue. He hopes the music will always remain an a-plan, but when there are no gigs, he could run a charter run, for example.

Uncertainty in the music industry when it is unlikely to disappear.