Music | When the audience says that contemporary music is “interesting”, it’s a blow to the belt, says Helsinki’s Visiting Composer Maestro

Now let’s go sound in!

It feels like listening to a German composer Helmut Lachenmann music. Lachenmann (b. 1935) has done what very few are capable of: creating a space of his own in contemporary music.

He has taken sound as his starting point, i.e. what different instruments can sound like, and made it the central value of his music. In his works, it plays at least as important a role as the traditional arrangement of tonal levels – that is, for example, harmonies or melodic lines, which are often the basic ingredients of music.

“My own creative work, my ‘approach’ to composing has subjectively remained the same since my first works: the starting point is sound, its physical and physically perceptible properties, on the basis of which I create new connections,” Lachenmann, 87, writes to HS by email.

Lachenmann will arrive in Helsinki as a guest composer at the Musica nova festival starting on Wednesday. Due to his advanced age, he wanted to do the interview in English in written form.

Helmut Lachenmann was photographed in Bologna in 2015 in connection with a conference focused on the works of his teacher Luigi Nono.

In his works he digs into the basics of sound and has taken noise as one of the important ingredients of sound. It is not only important that what is played, but he also pays a lot of attention to it, how will be called.

The description is, for example, from Helsingin Sanomat’s music critic Jukka Isopuro description About Lachenmann’s early work, the first string quartet, which was performed in Helsinki in 2011 at Musica nova: “All the structural parts of the instruments, touch methods and rubbing directions were used – except the traditional one.”

As this shows, Lachenmann demands a lot from the musicians: they have to use extended playing techniques to bring out the composer’s tonal visions. The callers really rub, knock, tap; produce a wide variety of sounds. Lachenmann has indeed used the term in his music musique concrète instrumentale, which refers to musique concrète, i.e. works that use recorded real-life sounds as their material. In his music, however, creaks, raps and hisses have to be realized with instruments.

You can do this hear for example Concertini– in the work, with which Lachenmann arrives in Helsinki. The piece will be performed at the Musica nova festival in collaboration with the Klangforum Wien contemporary music ensemble and the Sibelius Academy’s Nyky Ensemble.

Concertini is a relatively new work, from 2005, but Lachenmann’s career has been going on for decades since the 1950s. He has been one of the important names of post-World War II Central European modernism, and has studied, among other things Luigi Nono under the leadership and has taught, for example, at summer courses in Darmstadt and at the universities of music in Hanover and his hometown of Stuttgart.

“I myself have changed with each of my works, so I always let myself be surprised when I compose again. It has always been an adventure with an unknown destination. And although my music does not resemble the works of other composers, it is probably impossible to speak of a ‘Lachenmann style’ that could be defined or imitated,” he says.

Concertini can be seen as a series of small concertos for the various instruments of the ensemble, even though Lachenmann himself says that the name of the work is misleading. Of course, there are solo parts with different instruments, but he envisions the concertability of the work more broadly than the individual instruments, as gestures passing through the sound space, which the musicians around the audience perform: scraping notes, resonances, rhythmic patterns.

Difficult the piece is performed at Musica Nova in collaboration with Klangforum Wien and Nyky Ensemble, which consists of Finnish students. The professionals of Klangforum Wien have coached student musicians throughout the school year, and the training period culminates in the concert organized at the end of Musica Nova on March 9.

Lachenmann himself has noticed that musicians’ skills in working with contemporary music have increased compared to previous decades. That’s why Concertini a work of this level can now also be performed by students.

“Yes – but not everywhere. And the musicians of the Klangforum Wien are unattainable stars – perhaps they serve as an example to which others can aspire over time,” writes Lachenmann.

What about the audiences? As has often been stated, after the Second World War, contemporary music has largely diverged from the classical-romantic mainstream of concert life and has become the art of specialist audiences – which, however, is often performed in concerts alongside historical classics. Lachenmann points out that the novelty has always been difficult for the mainstream audience to digest.

“‘Contemporary music’ or worse, ‘new’ music is still not ‘to the taste of the Viennese,’ as the Emperor is reported to have said in Vienna Mozart’s From Don Giovanni. Current season ticket holders have mostly been indifferently respectful towards the new music, and have at most called it ‘interesting’, i.e. corrupt – which I think is a cheap shot under the belt,” writes Lachenmann.

“However, sometimes I also encounter genuine interest and enthusiasm, as well as genuine feeling and genuine uncertainty, from other than young listeners. In my first premieres, I (like other composers) got to ‘enjoy’ scandals, canceled performances, the slamming of concert or opera house doors [ihmisten lähtiessä kesken kaiken]but they have been replaced by the friendly tolerance of ‘avant-gardephiles’, as long as they can [musiikistani] an entertaining challenge.”

In the process Lachenmann points out that, like musicians, audiences also learn to like new things over time.

“When I met a prince in Britain Charles’s, he said he thought my music was too complicated. I answered (I wasn’t completely clear) by quoting Hamlet: ‘Even though it’s madness, there’s order to it’ – just try to like it. Match girl-at the first performance of my opera in Hamburg, many season ticket holders left the hall shouting insults and slamming doors, but all subsequent performances and also subsequent productions in Berlin, Frankfurt and Paris were sold out,” he writes.

“And who exactly are we talking about when we talk about ‘the public’? About Donald Trump, the vegetable counter seller or my auditor? From the pastor of my hometown? My orchestral works Kontracadenz received an enthusiastic reception in Stuttgart 1971 and a merciless booing in Munich the same year – also from the orchestra. Johann Sebastian Bach almost got fired at the age of 18 from the Arnstadt organ position because he messed up the beautiful Lutheran chorales familiar to the parishioners with his perverted harmonies.”

From earlier He has warm memories of his visits to Finland, in 1998 at Viitasaari’s Music Time festival and 2002 at Avanti’s Suvisoitto festival in Porvoo. On both visits, the central figure was the violinist-conductor John Storgårdswho performed on Viitasaari and designed the Summer Song program in 2002.

Helmut Lachenmann, John Storgårds and Avanti’s musicians at the Helsinki Cable Factory during the summer of 2002 during the Suvisoitto festival rehearsals.

“I remember my previous visits to Finland with gratitude and enthusiasm – I remember unforgettable musical encounters on Viitasaari, including fantastic jazz musicians. I also remember that the cellist’s A string broke Allegro Sostenuto – in my piano trio, and I had to go to another city to pick up a new language. The audience waited patiently. I remember the sauna and the beer-drinking sauna guests in Porvoo, including the one I admired Magnus Lindberg. I was very happy Zwei Gefühle -of the performance of my work, which John Storgårds led so devotedly, as well Toccatina-from my solo violin piece, which the same John Storgårds played so sensitively in a huge reverberant church, where no one could hear the pianissimo motifs of the piece played with muted strings. In any case, I look forward to being able to expand my own horizons again – even if so briefly – in this wonderful, mystical and at the same time cosmopolitan country with fantastic, adventurous musicians.”

John Storgårds and Helmut Lachenmann after the performance of Toccatina in 2002 in Porvoo.

Songs from Musica Nova’s repertoire

Klangforum Wien, Elena Schwarz and Baldur Brönnimann

Contemporary music group Klangforum Wien and conductor by Elena Schwarz the concert opens the festival on Wednesday, March 1. The first piece of the concert will be performed by the festival’s composer-in-residence, an Italian Clara Iannotta recent work a stir among stars, a making way from the year 2022 – most of the works in the festival were composed in this millennium. The exception is the finale of the opening concert Olga Neuwirth Vampyrotheonewhich is already from 1995. At the end of the festival, on March 9, Klangforum Wien will perform with the Nyky Ensemble of the Art University Helmut Lachenmann Concertini.

Klangforum Vienna, University of the Arts, R-Talo Wed 1.3. at 7 p.m.

Klangforum Wien and Nyky Ensemble, University of the Arts, R-Talo Thu 9.3. at 6 p.m.

First performances in the orchestra’s program

Classical music players in the capital region, i.e. orchestras and free field ensembles, are an integral part of Musica nova when organizing the event’s concerts. Tapiola Sinfonietta will be premiered by the city orchestras Sauli Zinoviev double concerto for piano and violin, as soloists Simon Crawford-Phillips and Hugo Ticciati.

The Helsinki City Orchestra, on the other hand, will premiere Clara Iannotta, composer-in-residence where the dark earth bends – piece and part of the orchestra’s Helsinki-variations series of commissioned compositions Minna Leinonen A frenzy.

Radio’s symphony orchestra premieres Sampo Haapamäki orchestral songs, artistic director of Musica Nova as a soloist Wind Lindeberg.

Tapiola Sinfonietta, Espoo cultural center Thu 2.3. at 7 p.m

HKO, Musiikkitalo, Concert Hall Fri 3.3. at 7 p.m

RSO, Musiikkitalo, Concert hall Fri 10.3. at 7 p.m

New opera of the free field

The Finnish chamber opera is premiered by the composer Max Savikankaan and librettist Teemu Mäken a sci-fi opera After man, where more advanced creatures resurrect a long-dead species, man. Taite ry and Kansallisopera, on the other hand, will bring the composer to Finland by Philip Venables and librettist by Ted Huffmann factually based Denis & Katya -opera, which follows the last days of a teenage couple live on Periscope.

After a person, Tanssi talo, Pannuhalli, 3.–7.3.

Denis & Katya, Finnish National Opera, Alminsali, 8.–11.3.

Contemporary music groups and choirs perform

Many different ensembles will be heard at the festival: for example, Defunensemble will perform on the opening night of the festival at G Livelab, the Helsinki Chamber Choir will perform for the first time Sami Klemolaa and Uusinta-ensemble performs, among other things Tiina Myllärinen a fresh Ukrainian-themed quartet (Bad) Dreams come true.

Defunensemble and Ilpo Väisänen, G Livelab, Wed 1.3. at 9 p.m

Helsinki Chamber Choir, Kaapelitehtas, Puristamo, Sat 4.3. 16 o’clock

Uusinta Ensemble, Musiikkitalo, Paavo-sali Sat 11.3. at 7 p.m

Composers speak

Discussions with the evening’s composers and performers will be organized in connection with several concerts, but in addition to them, the thoughts of two guest composers will be heard during the festival in the Sibelius Academy’s Music of Our Time lecture series.

Clara Iannotta, Musiikkitalo, Auditorio th 2.3. at 1:15 p.m

Helmut Lachenmann, Musiikitalo, Black Box to 9.3. 14 o’clock

Musica nova Helsinki 1.–12.3. All program information of the festival at musicanova.fi/program