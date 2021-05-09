Music What would it be like to live on Olavi Virta or Laila Kinnunen Street? The new residential area of ​​Hermanninranta is getting names that respect star strokes

A nomenclature is proposed for the Hermanninranta and Kyläsaari residential areas, which values ​​the factors of the blow.

Toivo Kärjen street, Annikki Tähden katu, Olavi Virta Square … Among other things, such names are planned for a new residential area in the Hermanninranta and Kyläsaari areas in Helsinki.

According to preliminary plans, seven memorial names dedicated to people from different percussion fields, seven generic names related to percussion music, and six musical names for a park or square will come to the area.

People who are getting their own street name are: Brita Koivunen, Toivo Kärki, Olavi Virta, Laila Kinnunen, Annikki Tähti, Erik Lindström and Kerttu Mustonen.

Impact-themed The nomenclature has been desired for a long time, reveals the nomenclature designer of the City of Helsinki Johanna Lehtonen. “Shock stars are one of the standard suggestions,” says Lehtonen.

There are already a few stroke stars sprinkled here and there in Helsinki. Tapio Rautavaara Park can be found in Oulunkylä, Reino Helismaa Road is in the Park and the corner of Georg Malmstén is quite inconspicuous in the center of Helsinki. Dallapé Park, in turn, is named after the Dallapé Orchestra in the area.

Proposed nomenclature for Hermanninranta and Kyläsaari.­

This time, an entire new nomenclature area was conveniently brought under the stroke theme. The blow was already clear in the minds of the zoners of the area Matti Kaijansinko and Janni Backberg.

“In the transition from an agrarian society to an urbanizing and modernizing Finland, percussion music has played a significant role as a builder of national identity,” the zoning proposal justifies the selected theme.

The names do not actually relate to the place historically in such a way that any of the percussion characters would have lived or especially influenced in the Kyläsaari-Hermanninranta area.

Only Annikki Tähti joins the area loosely because he was involved Aki Kaurismäki in the movie Man without a past (2002), which was described in that area.

Annikki Tähti in Monrepos Park in 1993.­

But Vanhankaupunginlahti, Kivinokka and its islands have traditionally been a working-class recreation area, so the beat has been listened to there, Lehtonen says.

Youth walked in rowing boats for example, to Lammassaari, where dances were held in the Pohjola sauna. Dallapé, on the other hand, was founded in Kivinoka in 1925. There is also a prison in the area.

“The area is so rough that the names of great men or emperors would not have fit there,” says Lehtonen. In any case, more down-to-earth names are expected from nomenclature design today.

There are other similar thematically named areas in Helsinki. For example, there are areas dedicated to visual artists and designers. According to Lehtonen, the nomenclature is special in its class because it comes closer to the “deep lines of the people”.

The parks and squares in the area are also given musical names.­

In memory associated with certain restrictions. The persons must have been dead for at least five years. In this case, the number of names was also limited in time to the end of the 1950s. In addition, they wanted to remember the characters who were especially influential in Helsinki. Gender was also realized, although in the end the women’s names naturally rose to the table, Lehtonen says.

In the nomenclature of the capital, the names of men hold the majority. Helsinki urban environment designer Hanna Ikonen found out two years ago that 102 of the 588 names are named after women.

“This is partly due to the historical stratification. Men have been in influential places, but little by little this mismatch is being closed, ”says Lehtonen.

Iskelmä names also wanted to respect the influential influencers, composers and lyricists who often remain in the background. That is why the lesser-known names for the general public, composers Erik Lindström and Kerttu Mustonen, also got their own streets.

Erik Lindström­

Erik Lindstöm (1922–2015) has been called a pioneer of Finnish jazz and a reformer of Finnish stroke. He was also a well-known double bassist, who in his active days was one of the most used musicians in the field of light music. During his career, he composed about five hundred songs, the most famous of which are interpreted by Annikki Tähti. Do you remember Monrepos, Helena Siltalan French heels and recorded by Olavi Virta Armi.

Kerttu Mustonen’s (1891–1959) active period is slightly earlier than in the 1950s, but he collaborated with Toivo Kärje, Eugen Malmsténin and George de Godzinskyn with. He said a total of 178 songs, the most memorable of which are, among others The waves of sound, Evening on the Isthmus and That’s why I’m sad.

In addition to the person’s names, the area will have music-related names such as Duurikatu and Mollikatu, Kultalevynkatu and Toivelevynkatu, Iskelmäpuisto and Kertosäkeenpuisto. The names of the songs were also spun.

Admittedly, it would have been handsome if Helsinki had a Silver Moon Park or French Interest Square.

According to Lehtonen, the problem with this option was Swedish names. Many songs would not have had an official Swedish translation name, so the names would have been a mixture of Finnish and Swedish. The question of copyright also arose. It should have been elaborated at length whether it is even possible to use song titles.

According to zoner Janni Backberg, it is possible that the music theme will also be reflected in the construction of the area. One concrete preliminary plan is to make the area’s playground music-themed.

Preliminary zoning of Hermanninranta and Kyläsaari.­

Name suggestions the nomenclature committee often comes from local association activists. Local actors in the area are popular. Places would also often be named in honor of athletes.

However, many places already have names, so name suggestions can be tricky to get through. According to Lehtonen, one example of a successful proposal is Maria Hammarén Hill in Roihuvuori. Maria Hammarén (1867–1960) was a locally known woman who ran a small commercial garden in the area. The hill was unnamed, so it could easily be named in honor of Hammarén.

Hermanninranta and Kyläsaari zoning is still a preliminary proposal. Construction is unlikely to begin until years later.

From the commission, the proposal proceeds to the board, the city government and finally to the council for decision. Deviations from the Commission’s proposals are extremely rare.

A participation and assessment plan for zoning in the area has been published today, Monday, and a bridge will be held for residents of the area this week.