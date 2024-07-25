Music | What is Coldplay’s best song – vote

Music|The internet is telling its own story about the most popular Coldplay song of all time. But what do Finns like the most? Vote for your favorite in HS’s poll.

Helsinki will have an honored guest from the music world on Saturday: Coldplay, one of the most prominent pop groups of the 21st century, will arrive in town.

If you look at the entire history of music, the band has done quite well in that area as well: Coldplay is one of the world’s best-selling bands ever.

But which of the songs of the band that started in 1997 is the number one?

What makes Finns most likely to sing along to the band at the Olympic Stadium this weekend and next week?

Let’s figure it out! You can vote for your favorite song using the form below.

First however, a little background.

Based on Spotify and Youtube, the most popular song seems to be the song released together in 2017 by the American electro duo Chainsmokers and Coldplay Something Just Like This. It has been listened to a whopping 2.7 billion times on Spotify. The video has been viewed 2.3 billion times on YouTube.

On Billboard’s Hot 100 list, the song in question has done the second best.

However, the one known for its powerful string riff and historical references fared best on the Billboard list Viva la Vida. In 2008, the song stayed on the chart for up to 51 weeks, but it would only stay at number one for one week.

on Spotify Viva la Vida has been listened to 2.2 billion times. The video has been viewed 921 million times on YouTube.

For Finns, it might be the most familiar of all Coldplay’s songs. For example, Finland in commercial radios it looks set to be by far the most played Coldplay song in 2024 alone – 16 years after its release.

The song is believed to refer to the King of France to Louis XVI, under whose rule things happened and happened: there was the French Revolution, there was the American War of Independence – and finally a great power without a king at all. However, the members of Coldplay have never confirmed that the song is specifically about Ludvig.

Viva la Vida however, Spotify and Youtube have done better Yellow, a single from the band’s first album. It has 2.4 billion listens and one billion views.

Many of the band’s other songs also make it to the billion club: The Scientist (which Rolling Stone readers voted the best band in 2011), A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You, Paradise, Hymn For The Weekend…

(If these words sound like Hebrew to someone, I recommend listening. It’s surprising how many of the songs end up feeling familiar, even if the name is not familiar. Like I said, the most popular bands of the 21st century, like it or not!)

Eli: Which of these songs is your favorite?

HS readers’ favorite song will be announced later this week.