Music | What happened to Jerry Lee Lewis’ wife of 13 years? Myra Williams has always been treated as someone who ruined her husband’s career

Myra Williams was 13 when she married musician Jerry Lee Lewis. “With the clear logic of a child, I made a decision that I should never have made,” he says now.

“I I was the bad thing in his life.”

That’s what the musician says by Jerry Lee Lewis ex-wife Myra Williams.

For The Los Angeles Times the name of Williams, who recently gave an interview, came up again after the news of the American musician’s death spread to the world at the end of October. The colorful life story of Lewis, who was counted among the most important early rock’n’roll musicians in the 1950s, is impossible to recount without mentioning Williams.

Myra Williams (born Myra Gale Brown, late Myra Lewis) became known not only as the daughter of Jerry Lee Lewis’s cousin, but also as his youngest wife. She was only 13 years old when her newly married relationship with Lewis, who was ten years older, was revealed in 1958 during the musician’s UK tour.

The revelation of the dubious marriage was a scandal that derailed Lewis’s brilliant career. The pianist-singer’s tour was cancelled, the radio play stopped, his record company stopped promoting his artist and no one offered him gigs anymore. Lewis’s income plummeted overnight.

How about what happened to myra?

Today, 78-year-old Williams is a successful real estate agent who owns a real estate agency with her third husband. In addition, he has written a couple of books.

Looking back on her marriage to Lewis, she says she sometimes wonders if it was all just a dream.

“It all happened to me. Being a wife and mother was stormy as a teenager. But after going through it all, I have found my strength. At this point in life, I feel like nothing can get me down anymore,” Williams tells The Los Angeles Times.

She says that she experienced all the shocking things in life as a teenager: married at 13, became a mother at 14, the death of her own child at 17 [lapsi hukkui]the birth of a second child at the age of 19.

She was married to Jerry Lee Lewis for thirteen years. The problems in the relationship started when Lewis started using drugs and alcohol and his personality changed. Williams filed for divorce in 1970, citing adultery and battery.

He has told in the past in their interviews having been exposed to “every kind of physical and mental violence imaginable” during their relationship.

Lewis was married no less than seven times during his life. Myra Williams was his third wife.

by Jerry Lee Lewis it is impossible to tell the story of his life without mentioning the biggest setback of his career. It started when her marriage to Williams came to light.

It’s something even Williams has never been allowed to forget in his life. People have always blamed her for the unfortunate start of her husband’s career.

“When I look back now, how could I have defended myself at the age of 13.”

In 2016, Williams published a biography titled The Spark That Survived. In it, she describes, among other things, how her marriage with Lewis began. In practice, in such a way that Lewis only announced that it would be done. The wedding took place the very same evening secretly from the girl’s parents.

“With the clear logic of a child, I made a decision that I should never have made. I loved Jerry and I was very mature for my age, but I was still a child,” Williams says in her book.

In the introduction to her book, Williams hopes her story will show women that they are stronger than they know. If he “has been able to cope with the bad decisions he made and the most tragic adversities in life, others can too.”

In the year 2014 For Cuepoint in an interview, Williams said she couldn’t have believed at the time that people wouldn’t see her as a grown woman. Although she was called a child bride, Williams says she was an adult in the relationship. Her husband was a child. Williams took responsibility for everything.

“If you told me now that there’s a 13-year-old girl here who wants to get married, I’d say, ‘Oh my God, don’t do it, little girl. Go to college and get an education and then think again,’” Williams said in the interview.

“But the world was different then, things have changed so dramatically. Options, ways of thinking – the world has changed so quickly in the last fifty years that it can no longer keep up.”

Correction 8.11. at 2:09 p.m.: Myra Williams was not Jerry Lee Lewis’ cousin, her father was Jerry Lee Lewis’ cousin.