Music Wham! ‘S Last Christmas song became number one on the playlist in the UK 36 years after its release

Released in 1984, Last Christmas is a Christmas classic that has garnered both fans and enemies.

Brittiduo Wham’s song Last Christmas has risen to number one on Britain’s list of most played songs for the first time – 36 years after its release, says the British broadcasting company BBC. Every Christmas hit, which is well known to Finns, was listened to in streaming services 9.2 million times during the Christmas week.

Another member of the band Wham !. Andrew Ridgeley tells the BBC he is a little confused and happy about the song ‘s late number one. He believes it is a testament to the timeless appeal of the song.

“Number one is a real tribute to George’s songwriting skills. He would have been hugely proud and excited about the investment, ”Ridgeley says. A better known member of the Wham duo George Michael died of a heart attack four years ago at Christmas.

The Wham! Duo Andrew Ridgeley posed in front of a Christmas tree in Hamburg in December 2019.­

Multi one might have thought that Last Christmas would have reached number one in many previous years. At Christmas time, the song can be heard as an earworm.

Due to its frequency, the song has gathered not only fans but also enemies. One indication of this is the game Whamageddon, which will be played around the world in December. The idea is to avoid hearing paragraphs 1–24. December.

Also Last Christmas song music video has become a classic over the decades, which has been viewed over 600 million times on Youtube.

A condensing video of the spirit of the 1980s tells the story of a group of friends on a ski trip and bursts with shoulder pads and significant looks. The video was shot in 1984 in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, and a year ago an ultra-high-definition version of it was restored.