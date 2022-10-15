Music | “We made douns, poured whiskey on our faces and went to sleep”: JVG’s duo tells what they have never talked about

“I have seen Ville more than anyone else in half my life. That’s why we are like a family”, Jare Brand (left) says of Ville Galle.

JVG is music, business and friendship, but there are things they haven’t opened up to each other about yet.

For subscribers

Eleonora Riihinen HS 2:00 am | Updated 6:57 am

Checkmate and Prank, Mira and Snare – Jare and Ville Galle. Being able to look at each other’s faces year after year, sitting thousands and thousands of kilometers in the same tour bus and making numerous decisions about a joint career requires a well-functioning human relationship and a chance encounter under the lucky stars.