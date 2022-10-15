Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music | “We made douns, poured whiskey on our faces and went to sleep”: JVG’s duo tells what they have never talked about

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

“I have seen Ville more than anyone else in half my life. That’s why we are like a family”, Jare Brand (left) says of Ville Galle. Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

JVG is music, business and friendship, but there are things they haven’t opened up to each other about yet.

Eleonora Riihinen HS

2:00 am | Updated 6:57 am

Checkmate and Prank, Mira and SnareJare and Ville Galle.

Being able to look at each other’s faces year after year, sitting thousands and thousands of kilometers in the same tour bus and making numerous decisions about a joint career requires a well-functioning human relationship and a chance encounter under the lucky stars.

#Music #douns #poured #whiskey #faces #sleep #JVGs #duo #tells #talked

See also  Youth Olympic Festivals Erik Saravuo dropped silver in the boys' slalom: "It's so great to have won so many medals"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lucecita returns to "In the background there is room" to put Joel in trouble: will he have an affair with the Colombian?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.