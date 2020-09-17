A week after his concert at the Fête Humanité, the rapper and singer HK published Petite Terre. Although his group, the Saltimbanks, is on hiatus (crisis obliges, alas …), Hadadi Kaddour wanted to invite his comrades, Meddhy Ziouche, Manuel Paris, Sébastien Wacheux, Éric Janson, Saïd Zarouri, or even, depending on the beaches, Mehdi Askeur, Alee, Bombes 2 Bal (from Toulouse) and a bunch of childish voices. The banter of the accordion is ensconced with the beating of the Brazilian drum alfaia. Derbouka, violin, winds, mandola and mandolin enter the circle. And stimulate a cordial cohort of languages ​​- French, Chti, Creole, Occitan, Berber, Breton. Facetious metaphors, pomegranate groove, melodies in multicolored garlands … In response to the established order that is not right, Little Earth takes us along in its crazy farandole of resistance.

In the eponymous track on the disc, you hum: “Little Earth, for you I do not worry so much / You will see many springs / Because it will rain as it rained / When humans have lived”…

HK The Earth has been around for billions of years and will last long after us, despite all the harm inflicted on it. It is our own survival that is at risk. Respecting the Earth is respecting our common home. I wrote this song before the pandemic. The Earth is overheating from human excesses, but it is we who are seized with fever and convulsions on a planetary level, as the pandemic and the crisis that immediately followed have shown. During the confinement, the decision-makers sought to make us dream about the “world after”. We hoped that they would revise their bias towards growth at all costs. But, from the first day of deconfinement, they reactivated the gigantic gas plant. And the world started to walk on its heads again.

Respecting the land is respecting our common home. “

The pandemic has exposed the absurdity, the cynicism of capitalism, and the validity of the struggles we have waged for a long time – the merits of ecological concerns, the nonsense of overproduction, the absolute usefulness of public services, the public hospital, the school… Anyone who doubted it could verify that “the little hands” are in reality big hands, heroic hands. Precarious workers, from modest backgrounds, found themselves on the front line, like caregivers, whose self-sacrifice was beyond measure. In the title For Others, I pay tribute to these people so humble, so precious.

You conclude The lazy people are in the street so : “And we will tell the people refuse to obey / Refuse to toil to death for the glory of the empire”…

HK The song sends Macron, with derision of course, a letter of dismissal. If he doesn’t quit, let’s fire him! In a nod to Boris Vian, I call for refusing to wage a war. To desert is not to flee, but to act in resistance, with a view to building an alternative.

For example, putting local production and consumption back at the center of priorities. The pandemic has exposed scandalous practices. It was discovered that a pension fund had divested itself of a factory which nevertheless possessed real know-how. And it is us that we infantilize, that we seek to make people feel guilty. We have to change the system, radically.

What did you feel last Sunday during your concert at the Fête de l’Humanité?

HK The Fête de l’Huma is an unmissable event, where we exchange, we dream, we laugh, we recharge with positive energy. Despite the masks on the faces, we could see the eyes shining like pretty little suns that warmed our soul. A simple happiness, and so true, and so strong. During the concert, I also thought of those who were watching us live via their computer. This Huma Festival, which was held despite the weight of constraints, embodied hope that is still alive, still standing.