Music | We expect these records and concerts from 2023

This year there will be new music from, among others, Ville Valo, Vesala and Iggy Pop. The Finns will at least get Robbie Williams for the gig.

1.1. 16:11 | Updated 1.1. 17:37

This year lots of new music from popular artists is coming out. Albums coming out this spring as well as spring and summer concerts have been collected in this article.

Domestic and foreign albums by expected release date:

Iggy Pop: Every Loser. Atlantic Records, Gold Tooth Records. January 6th.

The Godfather of Punk’s latest album will be released on a new label founded by the Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt. Called a super producer, Watt has made music, for example Miley Cyrus, Morrissey’s and Elton John’s with.

Ville Valo: Neon Noir. Heartagram Records. January 13th.

Ville Valo releases his first solo album. Neon Noir is Valo’s handwriting almost from start to finish. He has written, played, sung, produced and recorded the album, which will be released through Valo’s own record company. The record is mixed by a Brit Tim Palmerwho has previously worked with, among others, U2, by Robert Plant and with The Cure.

Ryuichi Sakamoto is a pioneer of electronic music.

Ryuichi Sakamoto: 12. Milan Records. January 17th.

Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto the new album is an audio diary that Sakamoto kept for two and a half years while suffering from cancer. Advanced cancer has spread from the throat to the lungs.

Ladytron: Time’s Arrow. Cooking Vinyl. January 20th.

British electropop group Ladytron releases their seventh album Time’s arrow. The band is on a new rise, when new generations have discovered the 20-year-old indie-pop hit that defined the soundscape of the early 2000s on Tiktok Seventeen.

Ellie Goulding: Higher Than Heaven. Polydor Records. February 3rd.

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding releases his fifth studio album. Three singles have been released from the album in advance: Easy Lover, All by Myself and Let It Die.

Shania Twain: Queen of Me. Republic Records. February 3rd.

Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain releases his first album in six years. He has changed his long-term label to a new one.

Ismo Alanko : We are a miracle. Full steam. February 10th.

Ismo Alanko releases new solo music with an album We are a miracle. The album was produced by Alango’s guitarist Jussi Jaakonaho. Alango’s credit band for nearly ten years is included. A single from the album was released at the end of last year Dark music.

Ismo Alanko will release new music in February.

Vesala : Goodbye, melancholy. Progress Records. 10 February.

Goodbye, melancholy is Vesala the third album and apparently the last for a long time. Vesala has announced that his solo project will be on hiatus for years after next summer.

Lottery: Valeria. Johanna Kustannus. March 10th.

One of the top names in Finnish indies Lottery releases his third album. A single from the upcoming album was released last year Bad going on Pengerkatu, Map upside down and KAt Aver’s birthday. The album has been produced again Väinö Karjalainen.

Lana Del Rey: Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Interscope Records, Polydor Records. March 10th.

A singer-songwriter who publishes music diligently Lana Del Rey releases his ninth studio album. The producer list of the album has a golden finger again Jack Antonoff. The album also features, among other things Father John Misty, Jon Batiste and Bleachers.

Lana Del Rey is one of the most popular artists of the moment.

Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Perpetual Novice, Sony Music, The Orchard. April 14th.

Up-and-coming American singer-songwriter and producer Caroline Polachek releases his fourth studio album. The album was made together with the producer Danny L Harlen with. Polachek will perform at the Flow festival in the summer.

Also PinkGorillaz, Teletext 666, Samuli Putro, Fever Ray and Tove Lo release new albums in the spring.

Upcoming concerts

British pop singer Robbie Williams appears in Finland even twice. Williams will be seen at Nokia Arena in Tampere on March 5 and at Pori Jazz on July 15.

Italian operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform on April 4 at Nokia Arena in Tampere. In June, the legendary metal band Iron Maiden will perform at the same arena.

On May 27 and 28, the German Rammstein will be seen at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium.

The rap duo JVG will take over the Olympic Stadium for the first time on August 12.

A big bunch of popular artists will arrive at the summer festival. Flow festival fixtures include FKA Twigs, Caroline Polacheck and Suede. Ruisrock, on the other hand, has been reached Lil Nas X, Skrillex mixed Yung Lean.

Fever Ray, Interpol and M83 will perform at the Sideways festival. Playing at the Weekend festival David Guetta and at Blockfest you will see, among other things Akon.

Correction on January 1, 2023 at 4:57 p.m.: The story first incorrectly stated that Metallica would perform at the Olympic Stadium in June 2023. Metallica’s concerts are in June 2024.

Correction on January 1, 2023 at 5:35 p.m.: Robbie Williams’ concert is at the Nokia Arena on March 5, not March 3, as was wrongly claimed in the story at first.