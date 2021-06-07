Music Waltteri Torikka, Seela Sella and Esko Salminen star online concerts at the Naantali Music Festival

Jean Sibelius’s three melodramas will be uttered by experienced star actors.

Naantalin music festival summer public concerts had to be canceled, but online concerts start on Tuesday Waltteri Torikan debut. He performs as a pianist Joonas Pohjosen with Samuel Barberin work Despite and still, Op. 41.

Pohjonen also plays Jean Sibelius That’s enough. The concert broadcast from Naantali Church ends Camille Saint-Saënsin for piano quartet in B major. The free concert is available until Midsummer’s Eve.

On Midsummer’s Eve from 12 noon, a paid ten-euro online recording will be broadcast Music from the shores of the archipelago, filmed in Seili Church and the rocks of Naantali, for example.

The performers are, for example, the artistic director of the party Arto Noras and violinist Elina Vähälä. The composers are Bach, Penderecki, Allowed and Sibelius. The concert is available until July 7.

On Midsummer’s Day from 12 noon onwards Look from the north sky to the sky – an evening of music and poems in cooperation with the Turku Book Fair.

Actor legends Seela Sella and Esko Salminen interpret the book fair program director Jenni Haukion poetry choices that are heard Edvard Griegin among the piano trio.

Sella and Salminen also acted as speakers in Sibelius’s melodramas for speakers and chamber music ensemble. Melodramas are O, som du sett and presented in Finnish Jealousy nights and Forest Maiden.

The ten-euro concert is available until July 9.

Audience concerts held in October-November, when pandemic restrictions are believed to have already eased. Audience concerts culminate in mezzo-soprano Anne-Sofie von Otterin visit on 27 November.

