Music | Wallu Valpio runs a rock club in the center of Helsinki, whose stage has been graced by the likes of Paris Spring and Maustetytö

Equally 15 years ago musician, host and media personality Wallu Valpio had come through with a bold idea.

A bar called Henry’s Pub operated in the building of the old bus station on Narinkkatori, which had tried to attract customers who follow sports and especially ice hockey. However, the concept did not work as expected, and the bar asked Valpio for help with the reform.

Valpio suggested that the bar would start organizing a regular live music evening every week, which would have free admission. In addition to the band, the attraction would be reasonably priced beer, which, according to the idea, would be sold more than usual, and there would still be money left over from the proceeds to pay the gig fee to the band and the evening’s DJ.

Idea sounded daring at first, but the owner at the time agreed to try its functionality.

It paid off, because Helatorstai became an enduring favorite. There have been regular gig nights under its title since November 2007, and many new artists and bands that played at the club in the early years have gained popularity over the years, some even on the main stages of festivals.

“The first Helatorstai featured a band called Major Label, which today is better known as Paris Spring”, says Valpio.

“And Maustetytö, who toured as Agents’ soloists last summer, were with us when their band was still called Kaneli.”

The name of the club does not come from Easter, but from the original concept of the club; of free entry, cheap beer and new bands.

“I thought with my bad school Swedish that, when it’s all there, it’s like hela torsdag.”

Wallu Valpio

Vigilance sounds pleased on the other end of the Messenger call. He is not at the club or even in Finland, but at his winter apartment in Turkey by the Mediterranean Sea.

“Through the Internet, I’ve made jokes even when I’m in Finland,” he says.

So the distance has not hindered Helatorstai’s activities, but the last 15 years have not gone completely without interruptions. The gathering restrictions of the corona pandemic silenced all concert venues in the spring and winter of 2020 and again in the fall of the same year.

Soon after, the old bus station building changed hands, the building was turned into a new cultural center, and it was time for Henry’s Pub to go. Valpio found a new home for its club on Kalevankatu, on the ground floor of the Villi Wäinö beer restaurant, where operations started again in April of this year.

Ascension Day is starting to be quite a survivor on the live music map of Helsinki, as many concert venues have disappeared from the city center in the past few years. A rock club or bar has not been the most attractive tenant for property owners. Nosturi, The Circus and Virgin Oil are at the top of the list of permanently lost, all of which featured domestic top names and well-known foreign artists.

In the center, the Tavastia club and Mikonkatu’s On the Rocks continue and offer live music during the week as well.

Valpiok has noticed that new and exciting rock bands and rappers do not attract the public in the same way as 15 years ago.

“Back then, at least the band’s friends and relatives came to the gig, now you can’t count on that either.”

“Streaming services keep people at home,” says Valpio. “In the past, you could find people who liked music at gigs, with whom you could practice pairing and making babies. Now that’s also done online.”

Tightened the competition is reflected in Helaturstai’s budget. Expenses, food and drinks are paid to the performers.

“If someone drives here from Kuopio to a gig, they shouldn’t have to pay for it.”

Despite this, the club host believes in the appeal of live music. As an example, he mentions the band Ptrov, who recently released their first album, and whose psychedelic rock made a big impression on Valpio in Helatorstai in August.

“I don’t remember the last time my brain woke up as strongly. The deck of cards was brand new. There are still a lot of bands in Finland that just break the bank.

Helatorstai club 15 years 10.11., performed by Ratface and Primary Delusion. Villi Wäinö (Kalevankatu 4) at 9 p.m. Free entry.