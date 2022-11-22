Music | Violinist Pekka Kuusisto will be on sick leave for the rest of the year

Violinist and conductor Pekka Kuusisto says that he is already looking forward to performances starting in January.

as a violinist, as a conductor and his brother who died this year Jaakko Kuusiston distinguished himself as a complement to the symphony Pekka Kuusisto will be on sick leave for the rest of the year. Kuusisto also lost his mother to a serious illness this year.

Kuusisto talks about his sick leave in the open in his Facebook post. He mentions that he heard from his doctor friend that musicians and actors are usually the last to sign up for sick leave. However, now is the time for such a thing, even though there were also many interesting projects on the calendar for the rest of the year, which he has been waiting for a long time.

“For the next few weeks, I will relax, admire the scenery and find my way back. I still consider my profession a huge gift and look forward to returning in January.”

Hex tree is the artistic director of the Norwegian Chamber Orchestra. He has the duties of an artistic partner in regular collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony, the Mahler Chamber Orchestra and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen. This season, he is also the artist-in-residence of the Basel Symphony Orchestra.

Next season, he will also start as principal guest and second artistic director of the Helsinki City Orchestra.