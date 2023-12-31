Music | Vinyl records were sold at a record pace in Britain, Maustetytö is a favorite in Finland

Last year, vinyl sales in the UK reached their highest level since the 1990s.

In the British we are currently experiencing a huge boom in vinyl records. Record sales have grown year by year and last year reached the highest level since 1990, says, among other things BBC.

Although more than four-fifths of recorded music is consumed via a streaming service, vinyl sales are increasing as buyers prefer the sound quality of records and want a physical record for their collections.

In 2023, sales of vinyl albums increased by 11.7 percent to 5.9 million copies.

The best-selling album in the UK was Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version)in second place came the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds.

in Finland a similar boom has not yet been experienced.

Deputy director of the music producers association Ifpi Tommi Kyrän according to us, vinyl sales are still growing steadily.

“In terms of euros, the sales of vinyl surpassed the sales of CDs already some years ago,” says Kyyrä.

He reminds that traders and consumers may also order vinyls directly, in which case they do not appear in Ifp's statistics.

In Finland, about 90 percent of the total market is streaming, the rest physical recordings and mainly vinyl.

CEO of Levykauppa Äxä Jyri Lipponen according to this, Finland differs from other Western countries.

“Finland is a special country, because the vinyl market in other parts of Europe and in Japan has been hot for many years. I believe that the war in Ukraine and the rise in prices slowed down the growth of vinyl sales here,” says Lipponen.

Record store Äx dominates the physical recording market in Finland. In 2023, their total album sales increased by about five percent. According to Lipponen, there was especially a lot of growth in the last months of the year, which bodes well for the future.

“Even though we live in challenging economic times, I don't consider physical discs a luxury product, but more of a hobby. The prices of CDs start from a few euros upwards. Of course, vinyl prices are higher,” says Lipponen.

The hump times are great for the vinyl consumer: every big name's release is now made into a vinyl version.

“And when a classic record turns years old, there will be an awful lot of different and different colored records, boxes and versions.”

Record shop Äxä's main buyer and store manager Brother Hämäläinen has noticed that vinyls are also bought in the spirit of support.

“Many listen to records via streaming, but want to support artists by buying an album because it increases their income.”

In the current year, there have been good promotional campaigns for records, which is due to the fact that the market has boiled over in Europe when too many recordings have been made. In addition, buyers have probably been brought in by the fact that the availability of albums is really good.

“Nowadays, new releases, classics and special editions are available as physical discs in stores. It's addictive,” says Lipponen.

Painter Anna-Liisa Kankaanmäki is responsible for the album cover of Maailma's most happy people.

Record store Last year, Maustetytto's vinyl was the most purchased from Äxä's shelf Happiest nation in the world. The best-selling album of the year sold a total of two or three thousand copies. It also reached third place in all store audio sales.

Usually new albums sell the most in advance and during the week of release, but what is exceptional about Maustetytyö is that the album has been sold steadily throughout the year.

“This also applies to all other Maustetytto records. They sell all the time,” says Lipponen.

Hämäläinen agrees.

“Maustetytö is a favorite of the whole nation, which is bought by a lot of people,” says Hämäläinen.

But is the buyer of vinyls still the same middle-aged male assumed to be the same as it has been throughout the ages?

It is and it is not.

Most of Äxä's customers are still men, but more and more young women and teenagers also pass through the store's doors, says Lipponen.

Some things never change.

“Teenagers are associated with dreaming about vinyl. They come into the store and sigh, Oh, I wish I could buy that Dr. Dren album”, Lipponen laughs.