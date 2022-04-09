Saturday, April 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music Ville Valo admits to seriously considering continuing his entire career after HIM – Now he’s finally making a comeback as a surprisingly familiar solo artist, but it’s not even the most amazing on the new album

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ville Valo will be sitting at the restaurant’s bar counter in Eira, Helsinki, in April 2022. Picture: Mika Ranta / HS

Ville Valo has played all the instruments for his upcoming album himself. The gig will start early next year.

Ilkka Mattila HS

2:00 | Updated 7:15

In late summer 2018 Ville Valo had just finished an album with the band Agents Rauli Badding Somerjoen songs.

The record was important to its creators; Badding has been a role model for Valo since childhood and a singing soloist for years behind Agents. However, Ville Valo was also expected to make his own new songs.

Follow and read topics related to the article

#Music #Ville #Valo #admits #continuing #entire #career #hes #finally #making #comeback #surprisingly #familiar #solo #artist #amazing #album

See also  Olympic Games Paris will host the opening ceremony of the Olympics on the Seine: athletes will travel by boat through the city
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

NBA: Toronto suffered, but beat Houston to reach 3 wins in a row

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.