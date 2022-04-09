Music Ville Valo admits to seriously considering continuing his entire career after HIM – Now he’s finally making a comeback as a surprisingly familiar solo artist, but it’s not even the most amazing on the new album

Ville Valo will be sitting at the restaurant’s bar counter in Eira, Helsinki, in April 2022.

Ville Valo has played all the instruments for his upcoming album himself. The gig will start early next year.

In late summer 2018 Ville Valo had just finished an album with the band Agents Rauli Badding Somerjoen songs.

The record was important to its creators; Badding has been a role model for Valo since childhood and a singing soloist for years behind Agents. However, Ville Valo was also expected to make his own new songs.