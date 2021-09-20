Music Vexi Salmi, who died a year ago, left behind more than a hundred lyrics, ten of which have now been composed – one of them is a real gem, and its surprise

There may be even more songs written by Vexi Salmi, as according to his son Topi Salmi, finished songs are still in the possession of several different composers.

“Life is a waiver. You will notice it at the latest when phone calls become less frequent. There are fewer and fewer job offers. New winds are blowing in the companies they have been dealing with for years. It’s hard to get used to. Unnecessary is a new and strange feeling. I’m used to shuffling in the number one chain. Idleness is not for me. ”