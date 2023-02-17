Saturday, February 18, 2023
Music | Vesterinen Ensemble was awarded for hit of the year

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Bess was voted female artist of the year.

17.2. 21:45

A year Vesterinen Yhtyeinen was awarded for the best hit on Friday. The song brought recognition, characterized as a surprise win Towards the heart fields.

Two winning poles were grabbed in Tampere at the Iskelmä Gala Lauri Tähkä and Portion Boys. Tähkä was named male artist of the year and his album Kaikella is supposed to be awarded album of the year. Eurovision contender Portion Boys was both band of the year and entertainer of the year.

Rookie of the year was Olli Halonen.

In addition to the winners chosen by the public vote, Teosto chose a lyricist as the composer of the year Saara Törmänand radio station Iskelmä’s editorial board gave the Pro Iskelmä award For Arttu Wiskar.

admin_l6ma5gus

