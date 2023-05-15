Music | Väärijä’s wisdom will not necessarily become the most successful song in Finnish: the popularity of Ieva’s polka is hard to beat

Is Cha Cha Cha the most famous song in Finnish? Pohdinta brought Ieva’s polka, which became an online hit in the early 2000s, to the surface again.

“Everything left about when someone took a clip from our song and attached an anime video clip with a girl spinning a leek. Don’t ask why”, folk music group Loituman Timo Väänänen wondered City magazine in an interview in 2007.

Loituma’s adaptation of the song in 1995 became an international internet phenomenon.

This is where it started Ieva’s polka world conquest.

Only on Youtube with different ones Ieva’s polka -videos and versions have millions and millions of views, some estimates even a billion. In addition, the song is covered a lot on Tiktok. Watch videos, for example from here and from here.

So it is quite likely that Ieva’s polka is, at least for the time being, the world’s most famous Finnish-language song, unlike for example Wrapper Cha Cha Cha.

The monthly supplement predicted at the beginning of May, that if Cha Cha Cha does well in Eurovision and becomes an international pop hit, it becomes the most famous Finnish song of all time.

In good speed Cha Cha Cha Yes it is. In the Eurovision Song Contest, the song came in second place thanks to the huge votes given by the audience, and after the contest it became the most listened to on Spotify’s viral list. In the list of the most listened songs in the world, Käärijä had climbed to number 68 right after the songs.

On Sunday, the song had more than 22 million listens on Spotify, and the song’s various Youtube videos had a total of millions of viewers.

Ieva’s polka however, the screens are so huge that Käärijä still has a long way to go.

Hanni Autere of Loituma

“This is quite a global phenomenon”, Loituman Hanni Autere tells Ieva’s polka of popularity in the HS interview.

There are comments every day at any time from any corner of the world.

Top 10 countries where Ieva’s polka according to Auteree’s YouTube statistics, the most listened to are the United States, Russia, Poland, Germany, Finland, Malaysia, Japan, Turkey, France and India.

Why then? Ieva’s polka?

Perhaps because it has an easy, simple rhythm, a steady pulse that is easy to grasp and an easy melody, which is easy to absorb and learn, says Autere.

“What started this biggest craze in the first place was that funny-sounding solo piece and chorus-like rapping Salive little bits of stuff, little bits of saliva, little bits of saliva.”

“ Ieva’s polka has played in an Istanbul taxi and as the halftime music of an ice hockey match.

To Auter the solo part performed in the middle of the song has caused a lot of confusion abroad.

“Many people think it’s Finnish. Time and time again I tell people it’s just bullshit on my part. Everything else is [suomea] and of course we enlighten people that it’s an Eastern Finnish dialect and not just book language or basic Finnish.”

Autere thinks that the strangeness and exoticism of the song will appeal abroad.

“It sounds funny to many ears and that’s why it’s such a really positive song that makes people happy.”

To Auter according to the song has been played in the strangest contexts.

Autere knows Ieva’s polka in a boggy Istanbul taxi and as the halftime music of a hockey game. Apparently, the song once ended up in a Malaysian commercial as well.

“It’s crazy how and in what contexts the song has spread.”

Ieva’s polka even crossing generational gaps. Autere says he hears that the song has been part of the childhood of many commentators.

“In that sense, quite a classic.”

Autere says that he responds to every comment related to the song, even though they come every day. They make him happy.

Copyright matters regarding Ieva’s polka is interesting. The melody is a folk tune, the words again Eino Kettusen, who in the 1920s and 30s had influenced a coupletist. His most famous lyrics are Elli from Joensuu and Vyborg was like that.

On the other hand, the words added to the song are registered to Loituma.

The version that gained worldwide attention was precisely Loituma’s original adaptation.

The band made the song a new version in 2021which further boosted its popularity.

“It’s absolutely crazy and absurd what Ieva has been through in the world. We’re just watching here, that’s where that Ieva goes again.”

Screenshot of the new version of 2021.

Can you Cha Cha Cha rise to a position similar to Ieva’s polka – among the most famous Finnish songs?

Autere cannot comment on that.

“The contexts of the songs are so different and these are such different songs. But it’s great hype [Cha cha chan] around is going. It’s wonderful if culture or music unites Finns and Europeans, that’s the best!”

