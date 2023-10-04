An interesting promotion for the subscription service is still available through Amazon Italy Amazon Music Unlimited. All Prime customers deemed eligible by Amazon are eligible to get four months of subscription at no cost. If you are not a subscriber, don’t despair, because Amazon will still allow you to get three months free. We remind you that the classic price of the subscription is €10.99 per month, so the saving is €32.97. You can find the promotion at this address.

As mentioned, you must be “eligible”, meaning you must not be signed up for the service at this time. Furthermore, if you have used the free trial period in the past, you will not be able to use the free months of Amazon Music Unlimited linked to this promotion. We also point out that Prime customers who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to the Family Plan at no additional cost for 4 months