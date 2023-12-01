Genoa – “In his eyes there is life, there is love, in his body there is the fever of pain, he is following a walking light, slowly many people are approaching. Jesahel, Jesahel…”. It’s an iconic song from the seventies and is by Genoa that you can’t get any better than Genoa. Jesahel, gods “Delirium” by Ivano Fossati (the one who now teaches at the University of Genoa), at the festival of Sanremo 1972 came sixth, in front of songs that later became sacred such as “Montagne verdi” by Marcella Bella and “Piazza Grande” by Lucio Dalla (the victory went to “I giorni dell’americano” by Nicola Di Bari). Immediately after that festival he achieved an incredible record: 400 thousand records sold in six days. It was such a success that it was translated into many languages ​​including the British version of Shirley Bassey.

The Genoese band Delirium

More than a song, it is a hippie anthem and was born in Genoa by two friends and Genoese artists who signed the music (Oscar Prudente) and the text (Ivano Fossati). He was born in a legendary venue of the time, under the Acquasola gardens, where every evening different musicians gathered to rehearse. Prudente inspired, Fossati made magic with the text. A combination that has already occurred on other occasions, such as for “Wonderful thought”showed unique poetic gifts.



The author and composer Oscar Prudente

The problem is that now Jesahel is in danger. After half a century it is there an accusation of plagiarism. It leaves from Genoa and arrives directly in the United States, at the home of the Public Enemy, perhaps America’s most important hip hop group. In one of their songs from years ago, entitled “Harder Than You Think”, the initial brass sequence is borrowed exactly from Shirley Bassey’s Jesahel, one of the foreign versions. It’s not that there are any doubts, it is enough to listen to the American song to understand that the plagiarism is obvious. Public Enemy there they rap over their lyrics but on a basis that is evidently the same as that that evening in the early Seventies Prudente played to Fossati, frontman of Delirium at the time, who then constructed those lyrics for us.



The American group Public Enemy

In Italy they noticed this plagiarism after the Fastweb, a year ago, took that Americans’ synchronization to use it in one of their TV commercials. Too much, for Oscar Prudente and Ivano Fossati, whose publisher, the Universal Memoriesdecided to promote this cause in the United States to obtain recognition of copyright.

“I don’t know how it will end, in fact I suspect that we will lose as Italians who sue Americans at home, where the laws on copyright are designed to protect them as much as possible, generally lose, but we must try – says Oscar Prudente, from Rossiglione, now resident between Varazze and Cairo, a life of crazy musical experiences between Battisti, Mogol, Morandi, Fossati and many others (here is his last interview with Secolo XIX) – I say that this lawsuit should have been brought because that song is an Italian anthem and of us Genoese in particular. Those who were there in those years remember that in the 1972 Festival, presented by Mike Bongiorno, with Delirium we brought a large hippie gathering to the stage. Backing singers, musicians, we enlisted all our long-haired friends and relatives. I remember we were inspired by a Joe Cocker performance that was also full of people.”



Delirium’s crowded performance in Sanremo 1972

“There were so many of us that we didn’t know where to sleep in Sanremo, in the end we went to a hotel outside the city to try in peace – he continues – And to physically go to the city of Flowers, given that we didn’t have the financial coverage for the trip for all those people, I And Alberto Canepa, in whose club in Genoa, under the Acquasola, the song had been conceived, we even went to ask for help from Genoa, the team we supported. You got it right, Genoa! And in the end they lent us their busso we went to rehearse at the Festival with the red and blue colors…”.



Ivano Fossati on the Sanremo stage in 1972

It’s a shame because today the photos and videos of that adventure trip are nowhere to be found. Other times. “What do you want, at the time there were no social media and we didn’t even have a photographer but I guarantee you that it was a great show – concludes Oscar Prudente – The song then had a great success, in Italy but also abroad. They always wondered what the title, Jesahel, meant, but the truth is that it doesn’t mean anything, it’s just a term that represents a sound, a hippie scream of inspiration, conceived by that brilliant poet who has always been Ivano (here are his words a few days ago after the lesson to the Genoese students). In a few minutes he knew how to find the words. Jesahel, however, belongs to everyone, not mine or Ivano, certainly not American. It’s fine that she copies everything but certain fences must be defended.”