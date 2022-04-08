Music Ukrainian musician sings a gun of protest on his shoulder on a Kiev street – Pink Floyd was impressed and made new music for the first time in almost 30 years

The classical band plays in the background of Boombox singer Andri Hlyvnjuk.

One of the world’s most famous bands, Pink Floyd has released a new song in support of Ukraine Hey Hey, Rise up. According to the band, the proceeds of the song will be directed to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The band released their last album with actual new material The Division Bell in 1994.

In the new the song is sung in a song by a singer from the Ukrainian band Boombox Andri Hlyvnjuk. Pink Floyd guitarist-singer David Gilmour performed with Boombox at a 2015 charity concert in London.

At the end of February, Hlyvnjuk left for Ukraine to fight the war against Russia.

Boombox singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and a fan in Kiev on March 2.

David Gilmour says in an interview with The Guardian frustrated by his inability to do anything about the situation in Ukraine. Gilmour saw On Instagram a video in which Hlyvnjuk sings an old Ukrainian protest piece from 1914. After hearing the song, he got an idea of ​​how he could use Pink Floyd’s name to advance the cause of Ukraine. The band accompanies Khlyvnyuk’s song.

You can listen to Pink Floyd and Andri Hlyvnjuk’s song here:

The new song, now released, will feature David Gilmour, one of Pink Floyd’s original members, and a drummer Nick Mason. Bass has been playing with the band since the 1980s Guy Pratt. The contacts are called by the manufacturer Nitin Sawhney. Pink Floyd’s original keyboardist Richard Wright died in 2008.

Pink Floydin previous release The Endless River is from 2014. Gilmour and Mason made the record in memory of Wright. It’s based on The Division Bell to material not used in the recordings of the 1993-1994 disc.