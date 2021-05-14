Music Two stars of the music world from different eras reflect on what makes Finnish music special

Pyhimys aka Mikko Kuoppala and Eino Grön met at the legendary Finnvox studios in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki.­

What is especially Finnish was thought by Pyhimys, one of Finland’s most famous musicians at the moment. One answer is Eino Grön. The duo stepped into the studio together, and here’s the end result.

Finland perhaps the most legendary recording studio is located in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki. At the end of April, a 39-year-old is sitting side by side on the couch in Finnvox Studios’ break room Mikko Kuoppala i.e. rap artist Saint and an 82-year-old master of stroke and tango Eino Grön. Two different stars from different eras.