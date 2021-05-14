Saturday, May 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music Two stars of the music world from different eras reflect on what makes Finnish music special

by admin
May 14, 2021
in World
0

Pyhimys aka Mikko Kuoppala and Eino Grön met at the legendary Finnvox studios in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki.­Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

What is especially Finnish was thought by Pyhimys, one of Finland’s most famous musicians at the moment. One answer is Eino Grön. The duo stepped into the studio together, and here’s the end result.

For subscribers

Finland perhaps the most legendary recording studio is located in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki. At the end of April, a 39-year-old is sitting side by side on the couch in Finnvox Studios’ break room Mikko Kuoppala i.e. rap artist Saint and an 82-year-old master of stroke and tango Eino Grön. Two different stars from different eras.

Topics related to the article

.
#Music #stars #music #world #eras #reflect #Finnish #music #special

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Fabiola Yáñez stays longer in Europe and will participate in an event with the Pope

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?