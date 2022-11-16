Music | Two Grammy nominations for the Finnish producer

The Finnish MDS, or Santeri Kauppinen, has been involved in producing Burna Boy’s album.

Finn music producer MDS or Santeri Kauppinen has received two Grammy nominations.

The nominations came from the categories Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance. Nominations Kauppinen received a Nigerian artist for the production Burna Boy on the album Love Damini and the same artist Last Last from the performance of the song.

Kauppinen has also been nominated at the Grammy gala before. He was producing what was nominated in the urban contemporary album series 6lackin album in 2017.

MDS (stylized as MD$) has been involved in producing music by big international artists. He was doing, for example by Megan Thee Stallion and Norman’s chapel Diamondswhich is part of Birds of Prey -film’s soundtrack album.

Kauppinen has also collaborated extensively with Finnish artists and produced, for example, JVG, Ghetto mass, Mikael Gabrielin and Cledos music.

Kauppinen is the creative director of Epic Records Finland, a new record company brought to Finland in August. Epic Records is a record label founded in the United States in the 1950s and operates under Sony Music Entertainment.

The Grammys, considered the most prestigious award in the American audio industry, are now being awarded for the 65th time. There are 86 award categories.

News updated and corrected on November 16 at 10:11: Updated information related to Kauppinen’s career and corrected that the 2023 Grammys will be held for the 65th time, not the 64th as was said earlier in the story.