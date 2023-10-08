Music | Tupac Shakur’s destiny was the gang world, which he himself romanticized

Räptähte’s murder was part of a war between violent gangs. According to the authorities, the man now on trial is the “last surviving suspect”.

Presently A current rap star in the US Tupac Shakur’s the murder trial has recalled the events of 1996.

Shakur, who was shot dead at the age of 25, has gone down in history as a successful but contradictory artist who romanticized the violent gang life of Los Angeles, but sometimes also with a harsh realism.

He made his commercial breakthrough in 1995 with the album Me Against the World, which went to number one in the US. Published the following year All Eyez is Me also reached the charts in many European countries, and the album’s single hit California Love is his most famous song.

under the name 2Pac the fate of the well-known rapper was the world of gangsters that he described in his songs. In the years since his death, 2Pac has become a kind of gangsta rap martyr in hip-hop culture.

In gang life, 2Pac was anything but an innocent poet watching from the sidelines. He had several encounters with the police on suspicion of various crimes, and in 1993 he was convicted of sexually abusing a female fan.

A year later, Shakur was the target of an armed robbery and was shot. The act was part of a feud between East Coast and West Coast rappers and their gangs.

September On the 7th in 1996, Shakur and his entourage were watching Mike Tyson’s boxing match in Las Vegas. After the match, the group was driving a car in the center of Las Vegas and stopped at a traffic light, when several shots were fired from the back window of a car parked next to it. Four of them hit Shakur, who was sitting in the passenger seat. He died of his injuries in hospital six days later.

The identity of the shooter could not be established, but according to the authorities, the murder was an act of revenge related to the war between street gangs.

Formerly murdered after a boxing match, the head of Shakur’s label Death Row Records Marion “Suge” Knight had beaten up a member of the South Side Compton Crips with a few other men by Orlando Anderson at the MGM Grand Hotel. According to surveillance cameras, Shakur was one of the abusers.

Anderson’s assault was revenge for the fact that Anderson and his entourage had attacked an employee of Death Row Records two months earlier.

Shakur’s the investigation of the murder was stuck for years. A rapper who was in Shakur’s entourage Yaki Gaddafi told authorities that he recognized several people who were in the car from which the shots were fired. Gaddafi was shot dead a month after Shakur’s murder.

Anderson was killed in a gang shootout in May 1998. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence for the 2015 murder.

Duane Davis, the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder, was brought to court for the first time on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Last last week, the police finally arrested a 60-year-old suspect of Shakur’s murder by Duane “Keffe D” Davis. It had already been established that he was in the car from the back window of which shots were fired at Shakur, but Davis has claimed that he was sitting in the front seat of the car. He has also said in public that Anderson was the shooter.

Duane Davis is Orlando Anderson’s uncle. He is now accused of orchestrating Shakur’s murder. According to the police, Davis is the only survivor of the murder suspects. The prosecutor in the case considers the evidence collected against Davis to be strong.

The New York Times according to Davis has pleaded not guilty through his lawyer.