Music | Travis Scott acquitted of concert disaster charges

A stampede at the Astroworld music festival in 2021 resulted in the death of ten people.

Plasterer Travis Scott has been acquitted of the criminal charges brought against him.

A crowd stampede at the Astroworld music festival founded by Scott in November 2021 resulted in ten deaths and thousands of injuries. Among the victims were minors.

Travis Scott and five other people accused of the accident will be acquitted after nineteen months of investigations, reports news agency Reuters.

Scott’s lawyer By Kent Schaffer according to the decision confirms that his principal is not responsible for the tragic accident.

Astroworld-disaster happened during Scott’s concert, when the audience crowded towards the performance stage. Moving in the middle of the crowd happened at the latest Drake’s during the surprise visit, impossible, and the victims burned to death.

Astroworld and Live Nation, which organized the festival, have been accused of knowingly overselling the event.

Victims injured at Travis Scott’s concert filed dozens of lawsuits against the festival’s organizers. In total they require $750 million in damages.