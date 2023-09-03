Music | Transgender Miki Ratsula feels that she is neither a woman nor a man, and she makes music out of that understanding

Clavicle below, the word sisu is tattooed on the chest, there are pictures of Moomins and a sauna on the hands. Miki Ratsula describes Finland as his favorite place in the whole world and says that he fell in love with the fresh Go-film (2022) very much.

“I have never felt as proud of my Finnishness as when I walked out of the cinema. I just wanted to show my gut tattoo to everyone,” he says and laughs.

However, Ratsula was born and raised in California, where his Finnish parents moved more than thirty years ago.

Ratsula is also a singer and songwriter, whose songs on the Spotify music service have had around 750,000 different listeners in the last month, i.e. more than, for example In the ghetto mass or On Ibe and almost as much as JVG.

Despite his popularity, few in Finland have yet heard of the Californian musician of Finnish background. However, his big dream is to become known specifically in his parents’ home country.

For Ratsula, who is working on his second album, music has even an exceptionally great meaning personally.

“As cheesy as it sounds, I don’t know who I would be without music,” he says.

Ratsula is transgender and identifies as a different gender (engl. non-binary). He has been using the gender-neutral pronouns they/them since 2020. He has dealt with this topic a lot in his music.

Miki Ratsula wants to be the point of identification for young people that he would have needed when he was young.

“ For Miki Ratsula, music is a form of self-expression and activism.

Cavalry answers a video call from the sofa in his hotel room. He is spending his honeymoon in Reykjavik, Iceland with his new wife Hope. The couple met through music.

“He’s the best thing that ever happened to me. We met when he found a cover I did on Tumblr in 2016 and messaged me. All the songs of the first ep are love songs and tell about my wife”, says Ratsula.

Hope Ratsula has also done the illustrations for her husband’s albums. Miki calls Hope his creative director.

For Ratsula, music is a form of self-expression and activism, but also a way to share one’s own story and communicate with the world.

He released his debut album I owe it to myself in March 2022. On the album, he chews on, for example, finding his own sexual and gender identity.

Ratsula says that he lived in uncertainty for a long time and denied his feelings. There were hardly any role models, so it was difficult to find objects of identification. Now Ratsula wants to be the artist and representation for others that he would have needed when he was young.

“I want people to feel safe and seen when they listen to my music. If people come to see my shows, I want them to be in the safest space they could ever be in.”

“Starting this album was easier than the previous one, because I knew I was going to write an album. The first album was just writing songs without knowing the end result”, says Ratsula about his second album.

Cavalry says that she knew from an early age that she was not a girl.

“I didn’t know what it meant, although I knew I had that thought and feeling. I couldn’t name it,” he says.

When Ratsula was four, he told a family friend that he was a boy. Now she says she knows it’s not even a boy, but at the time the options seemed limited. It’s either a girl or a boy, Ratsula says she thought. Nowadays, she knows that her gender identity does not fit into the binary.

In 2016, he publicly said that he was gay, but still hid from everyone the struggle with his gender.

A couple of years later, Ratsula shaved his hair. He laughingly describes his short hairstyle with the words “Finnish dad core”.

Shaving your hair was liberating, but at the same time it caused a rush of compartmentalization in people: “You must be trans because you shaved your hair.”

Ratsula still denied everything.

Although the people were right in the end, their behavior is not justified in Ratsula’s opinion. He reminds that everyone should have the right to find out who they are.

In 2020 Ratsula watched a dating show. He says that he felt so much hatred towards the person of the opposite sex and the person who had undergone a mastectomy, that he could not watch it.

“Then I realized that the reason I hated him so much was because I was so jealous. I wanted to be the same,” says Ratsula.

She continues to feel comfortable in her body these days:

“I underwent chest masculinization in March 2021. It was the most liberating feeling in the world when I could finally go outside shirtless and feel the wind on my chest.”

For his younger self, he regrets how much he hated himself.

Another disccoming out in October I’ll be fine if I want to, is significantly more indie-pop driven than its predecessor. The name of the album suggests that it has already been released blue balloons – to the lyrics of the single. The chorus of the song in question matches Lesley Goren It’s My Party.

“With this album, I know who I am. I’ve learned to set boundaries and remove people from my life who have hurt me and don’t deserve my time and energy,” says Ratsula.

After the release of his first album, Ratsula fired his former manager. She says that he was transphobic and mentally abusive.

On the upcoming album, Ratsula draws from that event, for example.

Ratsula hopes that her experiences will help other representatives of minorities to understand that they are not alone.

That’s why he is ready to talk out loud about both his good and bad experiences.

Miki Ratsula has also made gender-neutral versions of other hits, such as Harry Styles’ production.

I ride the family has supported him all along. In Finland, he gets encouragement, for example, from his father’s home in Pori. According to the relatives, Ratsula should definitely apply for Eurovision to represent Finland.

“They say I should go to Ruisrock, Pori Jazzei, Flow. They are part of my plans, but things have to be done in a certain order,” says Ratsula.

Her father’s side of the family owns the fashion department store Ratsula in Pori, where several family members work in many different generations. The department store will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

“They play my music there all the time. I was looking at bow ties a few days ago and my song started playing over the speakers. It’s sweet that my family is so proud of my music and me,” says Ratsula.

He does not have a single big musical goal, rather he enjoys his achievements as they are. The dream would be to still be an artist that every Finn knows.

“One they are proud of. I am proud of my Finnishness and I want to make Finland proud”, says Ratsula.