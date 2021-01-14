Music trained as a doctor in the star singer Christian Gerhaher is found in Finland in an empty room, and regard it as an arts unequal treatment: “I am very concerned about the artists’

A live television broadcast will broadcast Christian Gerhaher’s lied night from the Knights ’Hall on Friday night to tens of thousands of viewers, but only ten people can enter the hall.

Top level Lied nights are too rare in Finland, but now, despite the pandemic, something rare is being obtained.

World famous German baritone Christian Gerhaher, 51, a pianist arrives Gerold Huberin with to present Franz Schubertin (1797–1828) The Last Songs (Schwanengesang) To the Helsinki Knights’ Hall. The concert is part of the Radio Symphony Orchestra’s planned and largely canceled Schubert theme for this season.

Like Lied night, there is no orchestra involved. The Radio Symphony Orchestra is only the organizer of the event.

There must also be no audience due to pandemic restrictions. However, the concert will be broadcast live on Friday night on January 15 at 8 pm on Yle Teema.

Those living in Finland will also be able to access the concert recording from Yle’s Arena later.

Is does this make sense? Couldn’t lied interpreters perform in an empty hall due to a pandemic, for example from their hometown of Germany, so that YLE and its partners could broadcast the concert from there?

“This is an attempt for maximum authenticity,” Gerhaher estimates.

“As far as I know, there are ten people in the hall during the performance, so I get a feel for the live concert situation. It is important for the singer to get on the necessary physical excitement associated with the live performance. ”

Curator of the Radio Symphony Orchestra Tuula Sarotie says that the allowed ten people in the hall will be filled by a few invited guests and YLE staff.

He recalls that the agreement was signed before anyone had heard the word covid-19.

“No contracts can just be terminated, especially when the majority of the audience is reached on television, however,” he estimates.

“We hope to get something unique for the audience.”

To Gerhaher the almost empty hall is an indication of the unequal treatment of the arts here and elsewhere.

“I’m really concerned about in addition to the performing arts in vain on behalf of closed museums. At the same time, there are the usual traffic jams in shops, restaurants and streets despite the pandemic, ”he says.

In Finland, for example, the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko has admitted arts to be treated unfairly. The Minister has argued, for example, that the Finnish Communicable Diseases Act does not yet allow for a more logical line of restriction.

“In Germany, politicians don’t even acknowledge the illogicality of decisions, as in Finland,” Gerhaher sneezes.

“The Prime Minister of my state Markus Söder wants to be federal chancellor and treats the economy softly but the arts with a hard hand. German politicians treat citizens like teachers, schoolchildren. ”

Gerhaher pulled the Bavarian state with a few other musicians to court claiming the limitations of art are unconstitutional.

“The Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, freedom of assembly and freedom of the arts. The other two fundamental rights are treated with respect, but the freedom of the arts is really outrageous. ”

As the autumn progressed, the Bavarian Prime Minister declared a state of emergency allowing temporary derogations from the constitution. It overturned Gerhaher’s lawsuit so far.

Which how much audience in the hall then could fit safely? Gerhaher has also graduated as a physician and is following a medical discussion on the subject.

“Medicine has found concert halls and theaters to be very safe during a pandemic when security measures are adequate,” he ponders.

In Finland, for example, the activities of the Music Hall, where only every third bench was filled, concerts were held without breaks, masks and hands were honored, and congestion was avoided by staggered arrival and departure, seemed reasonable.

However, even in the opinion of the decision-makers, these arrangements were not enough when the infection rates increased again.

“In Bavaria, we were still being watched by medical representatives in early autumn for performances for 200- and 500-seat audiences at the 2,100-seat Bavarian State Opera and found them safe due to the security measures in place. According to them, security would have been at a good level with an audience of up to 1,500 people in the 2,100-seat hall in the then-autumn infection situation, ”Gerhaher says.

Now the infection rates are higher and need to be lowered until early autumn levels are reached, Gerhaher admits.

He does not choose for himself. The world star has agreed appearances until 2025, and there will be enough work when the pandemic subsides.

“Instead, I am very concerned about the younger singers and artists in general. When tickets are not sold and so much is put online for free, it is very difficult to make a living from art. ”

Christian Gerhaher at Wigmore Hall. International demand has secured his financial position, but he is concerned about the livelihood of young musicians during the pandemic.­

Why did the doctor end up as a star singer?

“I primarily wanted to be a musician and went to concerts with my parents in my small hometown of Straubing and the surrounding areas from an early age,” he recalls.

The skills of a violinist, viola player and pianist were not enough for a career as an instrumentalist. Therefore, Gerhaher trained as a doctor in Munich, although he enjoyed singing lessons better, where his voice deepened and his skills gradually increased.

“In the middle of my studies, I went to baritone Hermann Preyn to the lied night where he sang Robert Schumannin Dichterlieben. That work and Prey’s empathy and feeling elevated me to a trance. ”

He knew the son of the hometown choir director Gerold Huber had come to Munich to study as a pianist.

“I asked Gerold if we could start practicing cooking together once we both studied in Munich.”

The end is lied and gradually also the successful recent history of opera. Gerold Huber also plays with Gerhaher at the Knights’ Room.

Gerold Huber (left) agreed to become Christian Gerhaher’s credit pianist more than 30 years ago. The friends perform today in Helsinki.­

Friday work by Schubert Schwanengesang gets performances a little less often than, for example, the same composer Winterreise.

“It’s a little too long for one half and a little too short for the only content of the concert. That is why we present Schwanengesangin in addition to a few other Schubert songs. ”

After the composer’s death, the publisher put together his last songs and came up with a name referring to swan singing. The poets of the songs are Ludwig Rellstab (1799-1860), Heinrich Heine (1797–1856) and for one poem Johann Gabriel Seidl (1804–1875).

“Heine was, of course, an original genius, as you can immediately see from Schubert’s songs. Rellstab was a slightly more traditional poet and an influential critic, whose seven songs Schubert designed as a very logical whole according to a certain rhythmic symmetry. ”

What about the poet Seidl?

“He was downright a bad poet! But Schubert made all of their lyrics absolutely amazing, rich and uplifting. ”

Schubertin in recent works, as well In Winterreise and in the last piano sonatas, feelings of death approaching have been seen. The composer died only at the age of 31.

“But Schubert wanted to convey a lot of death feelings in his music to a more diverse world. Because Schwanengesang also contains a lot of happiness and beauty. ”

Christian Gerhaher, vocals, and Gerold Huber, piano, live from the Knights’ Room Yle Teema and Yle Areena on Friday at 8 pm. Radio recording with discussion exceptionally only on January 30th.