Music | Tones and I is the first woman whose song has been listened to more than three billion times on Spotify

Australian artist Tones and I has made history with his electropop song Dance Monkey.

Tones and I (properly named Toni Watson) is the first female artist whose song has been listened to more than three billion times on the music streaming service Spotify.

The record was reported by, among others, a US music publication Billboard.

Eight songs, with the exception of Tones and I, were performed by men from either North America or Britain.

Spotify the most listened song of all time is a canadian artist by The Weeknd Blinding Lights. According to Spotify, the song has been listened to just over four billion times.

The second one is British by Ed Sheeran Shape of You (3.8 billion listens), third is also a British artist Lewis Capaldi Someone You Loved (3.2 billion listens).

Tones and I, released in 2019 Dance Monkey was a success when it was released: the song topped the charts in more than 30 countries and was awarded several times in Watson's home country of Australia.

The song's lyrics are written by Watson. The song was produced by a German-born Australian Konstantin Kersting.

