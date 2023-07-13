Music | Ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s concerts turned into absurd chaos again: Suomalaisfania succeeded after more than 10 hours of work

More than a million fans queued for Taylor Swift’s concert tickets on Ticketmaster. This is not the first time that the service has received negative attention.

Event tickets agency Ticketmaster suspended the singer Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – tour ticket sales in France after the service became congested, they say, among other things The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter.

When tickets went on sale on Tuesday, many French fans scrambled to buy tickets to all six of Swift’s May 2024 concerts in France. This caused massive queues and technical problems for Ticketmaster.

published on Twitter screenshot according to Ticketmaster’s website, at the time the photo was taken, there were just over a million buyers in line.

The same Twitter post in the comments section, a fan from Singapore shared the photowhich shows more than 2 million buyers who were ahead of him in the ticket queue.

An hour after the sale started, Ticketmaster announced that it would suspend the sale in France and reopen it later.

Long Fan of Taylor Swift Anna Mattila managed to get tickets to both Swift’s Stockholm and London shows.

“This is a really expected thing. I’ve never seen Taylor live, so this was a very emotional moment,” Mattila describes her mood after getting tickets to HS.

Mattila describes Swift as “a special and unimaginably talented and skilled artist”.

“Being a fan of Taylor is really grateful, because she really values ​​her fans.”

According to Mattila, there is a special relationship between Swift and her fans. Swift, for example, hides hints, “Easter eggs” in her records and music videos that fans can follow. “He is a truly comprehensive artist.”

“ “This is in the hands of some higher powers.”

Matt’s according to which, getting tickets to Swift’s concerts is a “quite complicated process” that requires effort, “preparation and various measures”.

Mattila estimates that she spent a total of around 10–15 hours on purchasing the tickets.

Among fans, the ticket race is described as “the Great War of Ticketmaster”.

At best, the process starts almost a couple of years before the concert.

For example, it was possible to register for special advance ticket sales for Swift’s concerts in Great Britain and Ireland already last fall, while the concerts themselves will not be seen until the summer of 2024.

For all the European gigs, you have to register again “on the eve of Midsummer” in order to be able to buy tickets to the cities you want.

Mattila Registered to be safe in all the European cities covered by the tour, which are 18.

About registration despite this, it is not certain whether you will receive a purchase code or not. Information about getting a code or being on the waiting list was announced at the beginning of July, and the codes themselves were only sent just before ticket sales.

For example, Mattila didn’t get the code for the Stockholm gig until Monday.

Mattila doesn’t mind the absurd-sounding process, because according to him, it ensures that as many fans as possible get tickets instead of bots and trocars.

According to Mattila, the prices for Swift’s European gigs are “really reasonable”. The cheapest tickets cost around 80 euros.

of London there are several separate ticket sales for the concerts. In the first one, Mattila was in the queue at the place “35,000 something”. In the second ticket sale, he unexpectedly got rank 619.

There were more than 90,000 people ahead of Mattila in the queue for the Stockholm concert. However, Mattila’s sister managed to get three permanent tickets for the gig.

“This is in the hands of some higher powers. Getting tickets is completely a matter of chance.”

Swift’s the demand for concert tickets has been exceptional worldwide and the ticket chaos caused in France is not the only one of its kind.

Swedish newspaper Expressen reports on Tuesday that the ticket service had also crashed in Sweden after ticket sales had opened for Swift’s Stockholm concerts.

“In a few seconds, there were about 95,000 people in line,” the newspaper writes.

Swift’s pre-sale tour tickets also caused chaos in North America last November. Also at that time, Ticketmaster stopped selling tickets.

Then Swift criticized the ticket service harshly.

Although ticket sales were halted, the service said it sold more than two million tickets a day for Swift’s tour.

Disappointed fans ended up after the box office disaster to sue Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation and accused it of, among other things, fraud and the formation of a price cartel.

Ticketmaster activities are criticized at regular intervals.

In March, HS reported singer of both fans and The Cure band of Robert Smith indignant about the unreasonably high ticket prices for the band’s concerts on the Ticketmaster service.

At the time, Smith stated that he thought the prices were unreasonably high, but stated that there was really nothing the artist could do about it.

The North American leg of Swift’s tour ends in August, after which she will perform in Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Correction July 12, 2023 at 10:10 p.m.: The North American leg of Taylor Swift’s tour will end in August, and it will not start then, unlike what was previously stated in the story.