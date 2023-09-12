Music | Three Finns nominated for the 75,000 euro composition award, including Kaija Saariaho

In addition to Kaija Saariaho, who died in June, Outi Tarkiainen, Jukka Tiensuu and 30 other composers were nominated for the Prix de Composition Musicale award.

Three a Finnish composer has been nominated for the 75,000-euro Prix de Composition Musicale prize, awarded once every three years.

Died in June Kaija Saariaho is nominated Innocence-from his opera, Outi Tarkiainen is nominated for composition The Ring of Fire and Love and Jukka Tiensuu of the composition A miracle couple.

The number of nominated compositions has increased from previous years to 33. It’s included several others too internationally known composers such as Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Tristan Murail and Rebecca Saunders.

The award is given by the Fondation Prince Pierre de Monaco, and the winner will be announced next fall.