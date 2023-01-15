Music | This is what the spring of concerts looks like – numerous top guests from around the world arrive in Finland

In the spring season, the classical music concerts feature strong international guests, various opera performances and conductors’ farewell concerts. The inspiring combinations of dance and music enliven the calendar.

1. Interesting guests

Orchestras the seasonal concerts feature many notable guests. He will play as soloist of the RSO on 18.–19.1. a Russian star pianist living in the United States Kirill Gersteinin his program Rachmaninoff 3rd piano concerto. Sinfonia Lahti will play the same concerto on 23.3. another top pianist, Norwegian Leif Ove Andsnes.

Sinfonia Lahti’s concert on 19.1. led by one of the world’s largest Bach-specialists Masaaki Suzukiin the program Brahms rugged Ein Deutsches Requiem. Next week (January 26) the honorary conductor, the builder of the orchestra’s reputation, will appear in front of Sinfonia Lahti Osmo Vänskäwho also appears in the concert as a composer with the new overture.

Osmo Vänskä returns to Lahti to lead the concert of his old orchestra Sinfonia Lahti.

He will sing as a soloist of HKO on February 8–9. Swedish mezzo-soprano Katarina Karnéusin the program Mahler’s Rückert songs.

A great violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaya will visit RSO as a soloist on 10.2., with him Liget violin concerto. Kopatchinskaja, known for her dramatic performances, visited Finland last time During the festive weeks in Helsinki in 2022.

Guest violinist of the Tampere Philharmonic Vadim Gluzman calls 2.–3.3. Pēteris Vasksin violin concerto. Bass baritone Gerald Finley go sing Saariahon True Fire -singer series Sinfonia Lahti as a soloist on 16.3.

Gerald Finley in 2018. He will visit Lahti in March.

A few international guests spend more time in Finland than individual plug gigs. For example, an American soprano Katharine Dain will visit several Tapiola Sinfonietta concerts during the spring. Winner of the Maj Lind piano competition last fall Piotr Pawlak on the other hand, he visits as a soloist of the city orchestras of Jyväskylä (18.1.), Pori (9.2.), Vaasa (16.3.) and Kuopio (20.4.). Previous Maj Lind winner Mackenzie Melemed plays as soloist of Oulu Sinfonia on 9.2. and Tapiola Sinfonietta as a soloist on 4.5. Winner of the Jean Sibelius violin competition last year Immo Yang he will also visit Oulu on 4.5.

2. Opera all over Finland

Opera performed not only at the National Opera in Helsinki but also elsewhere in Finland.

The events of the spring at the National Opera include a new production to be seen at the end of January Puccini’s From Turandot (premiere 27.1.) as well as Wagner’s Ring– the third part of the series Siegfried (premiere 24.3.).

It already had its premiere on Friday (January 13) at the Oulu theater Mozart’s The Magic Flute and at the Vaasa City Theater on Saturday (January 14) Leevi Madetojan Ostrobothnians.

Aulis Sallinen’s opera The Red Line will be performed in Turku.

At the end of January, there will be a live opera week when Turku premieres I allow Red line (26.1.) and the following day the already mentioned National Opera will be performed in Helsinki Turandots (January 27). After that, the Helsinki Baroque Orchestra will perform at Musiikkitalo Pergoles the opera Lo Frate ‘nnamorato (January 29).

Wagner will be performed in Tampere Flying Dutchman 10.2. from and the Mikkeli City Orchestra will perform Oskar Merikanton Elina’s death -opera 4.3. starting in Mikkeli and Savonlinna, as his instructor Markku Pölönen. Tapiola will perform the Sinfonietta Ernst Křenek too Dictator-as a concert version of the miniature opera on 10.3.

3. The free field presents opera and new music

City orchestras besides, Finland has a lively free orchestra field, which includes early music ensembles, contemporary music ensembles and much in between. The Helsinki Baroque Orchestra starts its spring season in January with the already mentioned Pergoles opera and ends the season Schumann’s Genoveva-opera (May 28 and 30), whose title role is sung by a soprano Carolyn Sampson. The Finnish Baroque Orchestra, on the other hand, started its season already on Sunday, January 15. In Helsinki, the same Carolyn Sampson as soloist. The program will also be shown on 16.1. In Järvenpää.

Soprano Carolyn Sampson sang in rehearsals with the Helsinki Baroque Orchestra in December 2014.

This spring, ensembles specializing in newer music will focus their concerts a lot on the new music festival, i.e. Musica nova Helsinki, organized at the beginning of March, where Uusinta will give a concert on the penultimate day of the festival (11.3.) and Avanti and Zagros will each have their own concerts on the closing day of the festival, 12.3. The Zagros concert is also the band’s 30th anniversary concert. Kokkola’s Winter Harmonikka festival turns 25 years old, and will celebrate it on 10.2. a visit to the Helsinki Music Hall.

4. New chamber and choral music concert series are established

Renew In recent years, chamber and choral music concert series have appeared alongside the already established chamber music series in Helsinki.

4.2 is celebrated at the Ritarihuone concerts. epoch day Adelaïde of Ehrnrooth with a narrative monologue play, music performances by Trio Est and an epoch-making cafe, and at the end of March on 28.3. The Silesian Quartet will be visiting the Ritarihuone.

In the Helsinki Seriös series, the concert hall of the Sibelius Academy will be visited by, among others Antti Siirala (29.1.), Orfeus Barock Stockholm (19.3.) and the Belcea Quartet (14.5. Helsinki and 16.5. Turku). In the seasonal concerts of choral music in Helsinki, 16 concerts are organized during the spring from the beginning of February, i.e. 9.2. from In autumn, the choirs’ seasonal concerts were heard on the 14th.

5. Festivals and multi-artistic projects enliven the concert calendar

To the new one The music-focused Musica nova Helsinki festival takes place every other year, this year in early March, i.e. March 1–12. The artistic director Wind Lindeberg planned program brings to Helsinki new music from names of international contemporary music that you don’t hear all the time in Helsinki otherwise.

Contemporary music often inspires dance artists as well. Chamber music work by Aulis Sallinen Barabbas dialogues (2005) will be performed at Aleksanteri theater on 26.1. starting as a new stage version where music is combined with dance. Oopera Skaala, the dance group Raekallio Corp. and the Changensemble orchestra are responsible for the implementation.

Sebastian Fagerlund’s compositions are heard in the dance piece Transit. The Central Ostrobothnia Chamber Orchestra will also premiere his new piece Beneath at the beginning of February.

Later in the spring, i.e. 21.4. Tero Saarinen Company performs with the Tampere Philharmonic in Tampere Transit-work, which had its premiere in 2020. Its music will be heard Sebastian Fagerlundnot though Transit-titled guitar concerto, but an orchestral trilogy Stonework – Drifts – Water Atlas. In the fall, the work will also be performed in Turku and at Tanssi talo in Helsinki. During the spring, you can see the Tero Saarinen Company in Tanssi talo Third Practice -work (premiere 16.3.), in which the Helsinki Baroque Orchestra plays Monteverdi.

6. Premieres of new works around Finland

Helsinki the city orchestra premieres two new parts of the Helsinki-variations series of commissioned works: Minna Leinonen Frenzy (3.3.) and Jukka Linkola Tyrants don’t believe in love (28.4.). A few days earlier, i.e. 25.4. Tapiola Sinfonietta will also premiere Linkola’s flugelhorn concerto at the April Jazz festival. A jazz pianist will also premiere in the same concert Alexi Tuomarilan work Between Dark and Light.

Radio’s symphony orchestra premieres Sampo Haapamäki orchestral songs on 10.3., and the following week, i.e. 15.3. is the turn of the RSO’s theme composer for this concert season Outi Tarkiainen Milky Ways –premiere of the English horn concerto.

Outi Tarkiai is also performed by the Lapland Chamber Orchestra, whose concerto for the chamber orchestra will have its premiere on June 1. The same concert is also on the program Anna-Mari Kähärän premiere of the new wind quintet as well as Sami Klemola Ghost Notes – premiere of the chamber orchestra version of the hammondurku concerto.

Composer Mikko Heiniö turns 75 this year, and his works will be premiered at the concerts of the Central Ostrobothnia Chamber Orchestra (February 11 and March 10) and the Turku Philharmonic Orchestra (May 18). The Central Ostrobothnia Chamber Orchestra will also premiere Sebastian Fagerlund Beneath-piece in Kaustinen on February 3, and the people of Helsinki can hear it the next day in a visiting concert at Temppeliaukio church.

May premieres include Elisar Riddelin violin concerto Loviatarperformed by the Turku Philharmonic Orchestra on May 5, and Max Savikankaan keyboard concerto premiered by the Lappeenranta City Orchestra on May 11.

Susanna Mälki’s term as chief conductor of the Helsinki City Orchestra ends after this concert season.

7. Farewell to the chief conductors

Concert season it’s good to conclude with a farewell, which will be celebrated in Helsinki and Tampere: at the end of May, the Tampere Philharmonic will conduct their last concerts as chief conductors of their own orchestras Santtu-Matias Rouvalifirmly Strauss Thus spoke Zarathustra and Ein Heldenleben saveli (May 27), and the Helsinki City Orchestra Susanna Mälkkiat least as strong as Mahler’s third symphony (31.5.–1.6.)