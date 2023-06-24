Music | This is what Midsummer looks like on Minnesota’s Kaleva Island, where American Finns have celebrated the midsummer festival for 85 years

Midsummer traditions are tenaciously held in the area where American Finns live. But for how long? Photojournalist Antti J. Leinonen followed the midsummer celebration in the United States.

Otavan the lodge is buzzing. We are on Kaleva Island in Eveleth, Minnesota. American Finns’ Midsummer celebrations have been celebrated here for 85 years.

Rodney Luoma (left) and Sauli Vuorela fry sausage.

At Otava’s house, you can take a dip in Long Lake.

Even now, salads and other snacks are brought to the table set in the yard. A sausage sizzles in the grill.

Long Lake opens invitingly behind the beach sauna. In front of the hut, a blond-haired, lively young man arranges drums and other instruments in playing condition.

He is a 27-year-old troubadour and comedian Steve Solkela, which tries to keep American-Finnish culture alive. Solkela is an exception because of its age, because the preservation of traditions here is largely dependent on the aging American Finns.

Steve Solkela is an American-Finnish troubadour and comedian.

One of the traditions of Kaleva Island’s midsummer celebration is sauna and midsummer bonfire.

“Isn’t there a bonfire this year,” growls the man in a remarkably powerful bass baritone.

“It’s too dry this year,” answers the older gentleman David Hill. He is one of the organizers of the event.

Steve Solkela has come to perform at his favorite stage, Otava maja. Solkela is from Palo, Minnesota.

His ancestors moved from Vähästäkyrö to America at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. So did hundreds of thousands of other Finns.

Steve Solkela

Solkela places various musical instruments in front of the chair. At least it has accordion, harp, percussion and beaver irons.

He masters more than thirty instruments, from strings to bagpipes, from wind instruments to church organs.

“I don’t come from a musical family. Vaari took piano lessons, but switched playing to fishing,” says Solkela.

Solkela’s first instrument was a trombone. He got an accordion from his grandmother because he wanted an instrument with which he could sing.

“On the first day, I went to play it in the school parking lot and on the same day I already had two scheduled gigs,” says Solkela.

Steve Solkela’s repertoire includes his own music and loan songs from Säkkijärvi polka to Finnish rap.

Buckle up has released seven albums. According to him, they have been sold to six different continents.

Solkela performs around 250 gigs every year in different parts of the United States. Even now he has a week of eight gigs going on.

“About 15 percent of the gigs are somehow connected to Finnishness. I always play at least one Finnish song at a gig,” he says.

The repertoire includes Solkela’s own music and loan songs from Säkkijärvi polka to Finnish rap. There is also a legendary, second-generation American-Finnish entertainer Bobby Aron (1926–1996) production.

Solkela is often called the reincarnation of Aro.

Once, Solkela was playing Bobby Aro’s songs in a Minnesota nursing home.

“After the gig, an old lady suffering from Alzheimer’s disease bumped into me in her wheelchair and said: “Thank you Bobby!” The hair on the back of my neck stood up and I thought, oh my God, he still thinks he’s living in 1985 and thinks I’m Bobby Aro.”

Buckle up grew up in the town of Palo in the iron ore mining area of ​​Minnesota. Many Finnish-speaking elderly people lived in the community.

“I liked to curse in Finnish just to see how the elderly react,” Solkela says and laughs.

“When I started playing the accordion, the elderly wished for Säkkijärvi polka and Jalasjärvi polka. Being Finnish has always been important”.

Solkela says that his career as a musician did not progress until he made a stunt video in which he dived ten meters under the ice from one opening to another. The video received 70,000 views on Facebook.

“I had seen how the Duudsons did the same thing and I wanted to try it myself. The Dudsons and Bobby Aro got me into this. Stand-up comedian For Ismo Leikola I also give a little credit, but I only found him after my formative years”, says Solkela.

On Kaleva Island, Solkela plays his own songs and covers Anna Wood, Ievan Polkan and of course Bobby Aroa. More than fifty American Finns have arrived this year.

Especially the elderly members of the American-Finnish community hope to hear the polka of Säkkijärvi and Jalasjärvi.

Kaleva Island’s midsummer celebrations gathered more than fifty American Finns this year.

Solkela can play more than thirty instruments.

Fan products are also on sale at Midsummer’s Eve.

Kalevan the lodge is maintained by a fraternity called Kaleva Knights and Ladies, which was founded more than a hundred years ago to help Finnish immigrants at the time and to support American-Finnish culture.

Solkela is part of the organization’s management team. According to his own words, he is the only one in the group under 50 years old.

According to Solkela, kindergarteners are already aware of their Finnish roots. Still, it is difficult to get new blood into the organization’s activities to replace the aging ones.

The Call of Duty video game interests me more than free coffees at meetings, Solkela says and laughs. He thinks that the majority of Finns in America prefer to make firewood in their cabins. A minority of social Finns take part in organizational activities.

Content the concept has great meaning among American Finns. However, Solkela’s ideas about the interior differ from the mainstream.

“It’s a toxic thing that ruins life. I remember being told to go out and cut down those trees and don’t come back until it’s done,” says Solkela.

The trees were wet. Solkela did the work as ordered and tried to chop the pieces for an hour and a half. Nothing came of it.

He went back and heard that the trees were fake. It would have been dry under the cover.

“Smart people know how to give up in time. Finns don’t give up. I could run myself crazy. In the end, my heart would say: Steve, if you don’t stop now, I will stop,” Solkela says and continues:

“Take a wild guess, what is my middle name? It’s Sisu! I hated it as a kid. My parents said that I have to do the dishes before I can go out with the others, because I’m Finnish and we’re better than others,” Solkela says and laughs.

“Give me a wild guess what my middle name is? It’s Sisu!”

Buckle up wants to give advice to Finns: believe in your children more than you believe in yourself and remember to thank them.

“Finnish young people I know have had suicidal thoughts in middle school. Many older Finns, on the other hand, suffer from alcoholism and depression,” says Solkela.

As a musician, Solkela has a clear mission.

“I try to bring a little joy to people, because life is not always easy”.