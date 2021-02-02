Music connects, we have known that for ages. We nod to the beat together, clap to the beat and sing along with choruses. But the connection apparently goes even deeper, as a recent study shows.

fights Neuro study This is how the brains of the musicians and the audience synchronize

A.Sitting on the couch and listening to live music has never been as good as it is today. Thanks to streaming technology, we can tune in from anywhere in the world when a musician is sitting in front of a webcam somewhere else and playing his songs.

Since last year a particularly large number of musicians have been doing this for the occasion. The smaller and larger “living room concerts” give comfort to many people and offer a welcome distraction. Music can touch us emotionally.

But it can obviously do more – synchronize our brain waves.

Source: Getty Images / Westend61

In a recent study, a team of Chinese researchers measured the brain activity of a violinist while he was recording 100-second music videos. The clips were played to 16 test persons, whose brain activity was also recorded using so-called near-infrared spectroscopy.

You might be interested in that too

An analysis showed that the same brain regions were particularly active in the musician and his audience during the performance. These include the left temporal lobe, which is associated with processing rhythm, and two areas that have to do with the design of social interactions.

Source: Getty Images / Jasmin Merdan

In addition, the test subjects liked those clips better in which their brains radioed particularly strongly on the same wave as the violinist’s brain. This connection did not appear until the second half of the songs.

These results suggest that neural synchronization between audience and performer underlies the positive reception of a musical performance.

The informative value of the study is limited by the small number of test subjects and the method used to measure brain activity. Near-infrared spectroscopy does not provide very high-resolution data.

Already knew?

The phenomenon of synchronized brain waves is well known from other areas. For example, researchers have shown that the brain waves of two people who are talking are more synchronized than when they are not.

This article was first published in April 2020.