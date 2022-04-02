Music “This is a shameless insult” – Hector and Pepe Willberg shocked to hear that the return of the Masters in the Arena has been secretly planned for years

Heikki Harma and Pepe Willberg knew in advance nothing about Warner Music’s idea to bring the name Masters in the Arena back into use. Of the original Masters, Warner’s actions feel exploited.

When Heikki Harma He recently heard from a close friend in the music industry that a new Masters in the Arena tour is coming to Finland, he did not believe his ears.

“The first thought was what a joke this is. I was wondering who would go crazy to do this, ”says Harma.

Known as the artist name Hector, Harma is one of the artists in the original line-up of Masters in the Arena. In 1999, the other members of the ensemble, which toured all over Finland at giant gigs, were Pepe Willberg, Kirka and Pave Maijanen. In addition to Harman, Willberg will survive in the quartet. Kirka died in 2007, Maijanen in 2021.

Gigs and gig recording eventually became huge musical phenomena. The double record, recorded at live concerts, sold double platinum and was selected as the album of the year at the Emma Gala. The Champions in the Arena album has sold more than 131,000 copies in total.

The Champions Tour had progressed to the Olympic Stadium in front of thousands of fans in August 1999.

Harman The return of the Masters in the Arena ensemble is due to the fact that none of the representatives of Warner Music, who is organizing the new concert, had any contact with him, Willberg or the father of the original idea. Antero “Ande” to Päiväläinen. No, although it is known that the tour has been prepared for a couple of years.

“After the first shock, I started to wonder what the reason for the miracle might be that Warner wanted to act this way and why they haven’t invented a new name for this concert series instead of adopting our name. Now the feeling is hurt: The name Champions in the Arena was never meant to be a round prize of any kind, and now it has been made one, ”says Harma.

The remaining original Masters feel that the new Masters in the Arena tour has been prepared for them in complete secrecy. Both Gray and Willberg say they have an exploited feeling. Both also find Warner Music’s activities offensive to the memory of Kirkka and Pave Maijanen.

“From that point of view, it’s some kind of grave robbery, too,” Willberg says.

Both also talk about how reusing the name Champions in the Arena is an insult to fans and people at the original Champions lineup as well. Harma and Willberg say they also read some outraged comments that the name Masters has been introduced to completely new artists.

“This is a shameful insult to the audience at the time,” Harma says.

Willberg finds the whole case incomprehensible.

“That trick has taken the mold out of my speech. I can’t even say anything. It’s so insane. ”

New The Masters in the Arena lineup Kaija Koo, Vesala, Jenni Vartiainen and Ellinoora. Harma and Willberg emphasize that they have nothing to do with those musicians, but on the contrary, they both say they value them musically. Both have also collaborated with at least some of the members of the new Champions lineup.

“That’s why it feels so bad to think about whether these great artists are in the sense that we have given our support to this project. Has anyone told them we haven’t been in any contact with us, ”Harma says.

Heikki Harma aka Hector

When Harma heard about the new Masters in the Arena project, he was in touch with Warner Music. He was still trying to negotiate a different name for the concert series, but Warner did not bow to that suggestion. Negotiations were short.

Legally, the matter has not been misused because the Masters Arena is not a registered trademark. The National Board of Patents and Registration’s trademark database states that it was attempted to be registered by Eastway Sound & Lighting, the company that hosted the Masters in the Arena concert series at the time, but the matter has been left to it.

Gray and Willberg, on the other hand, talk about violating moral rights.

“Morally, this is more than questionable. Take it really hard to do that. It’s obvious that Masters has been our thing, and now it’s being re-introduced without asking us and only replacing new artists. It says something about the culture of today’s music business, ”says Harma.

Masters concept Ande Päiväläinen remembers the original story best. He started organizing a restaurant in Vuokatti in the early 1990s Kari Mensosen with Back to the 60’s gigs, where many popular Finnish musicians of the era performed. The members of the ensemble, later known as the Champions Quartet, also took to the stage one by one.

According to Päiväläinen’s memoir, Hector, Pave Maijanen and Kirka, who played the accordion and harmonica, performed together one night in Vuokatti in the mid-1990s. The gig was a great success, and Päiväläinen began to think that it should be further refined. According to Päiväläinen, a fourth veteran musician would be needed: Pepe Willberg.

At first, no one was very enthusiastic about Päiväläinen’s idea, and it was left to simmer until the 1997 World Hockey Championships were held in the newly completed Hartwall-Arena in Finland. There was a desire to attract a brand new arena to the start of the competition, and Päiväläinen, who was in charge of the entertainment side of the event, agreed with Hector, Maijanen, Kirkka and Willberg that everyone would perform at the venue.

At the time, there was no mention of the name Masters yet, and the performance was more of a four-solo gig, where the music came as playback.

However, the audience went wild in the arena from the quartet’s co-appearance, and Päiväläinen, together with the Eastway company, began to seriously consider organizing something bigger around the four experienced musicians. According to Päiväläinen, the quartet had a good time to persuade to agree to the idea, but finally in the spring of 1998, the mind began to turn around. First, the quartet was booked for a couple of performances at private events, and then the full pot came: for the rest of 1998, the Hartwall Arena was reserved for a quartet concert.

Päiväläinen says that the name Masters was invented by an influential music industry at this time Lasse Norres. The Champions line-up began to be marketed spectacularly, and the quartet became a real band.

In October 1998, the Champions performed at the Hartwall Arena, and the following year a huge tour of Finland, the sold-out Hartwall Arenas and finally the Olympic Stadium were ahead.

“In the conditions in Finland at the time, it was completely exceptional,” says Päiväläinen.

Concert musicians Pepe Willberg, Pave Maijanen, Kirkka and Hector brought together the idea of ​​Ande Päiväläinen. Photo from the Olympic Stadium in August 1999.

Warner Music Finland managing director Niko Nordström tells HS by email that the company acquired the license and the Masters in the Arena trademark in 2020 from the original organizer of the tour. This was done because of the desire to show respect for the original masters.

“After acquiring the brand, we realized that the participants in the original Masters in the Arena project were ready to pass on the baton to the next champions. After that, we started building a new large-scale production, which was launched on Monday, ”Nordström writes.

The Masters in the Arena concert tour was intended to be a surprise for as long as possible, but a week before the launch of the concert tour, the original masters were informed about the new project.

In that context, it became clear to Warner Music that the knowledge of the transfer of the trade mark had not reached everyone.

“We had discussions in a constructive spirit, and I still talked to Heikki Harma about it on the morning of the launch day,” Nordström writes.

He says he’s sorry if the new production has caused resentment nonetheless. “We will be happy to continue the discussion if necessary.”

Bloom and Willberg say they have no demands for further action. Warner Music hasn’t done anything wrong in legal terms, but the duo want to make it clear that they are in no way involved in the new Masters in the Arena project.

“If we had been asked for an opinion when this was planned, I don’t think this day would have been seen,” Harma says.

“I realized that me and Heikki would be welcomed to the audience for the first concert. It may be that we are not seen there, ”Willberg says and laughs.