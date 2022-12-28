Music | This country doesn’t need more such claims, said the record company’s representative to Olli Halonen – Now the singer made one of the biggest hits of the year

Olli Halonen’s path to becoming one of Finland’s most played artists at the moment was a path of pain.

Of people pure astonishment shone from the face: “Are you going to sing?”

When information drummed Olli Halonen intentions to suddenly become a performing artist began to spread among acquaintances, the thought of many seemed to be: “It’s messed up.”

Halonen was 28 years old at the time, and the sky of his band called Satin Circus had come to an end.