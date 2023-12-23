Music | These ten albums are the best of 2023

HS music critics listed their favorites from the best records of 2023. Based on them, we put together a review of ten albums released this year that are worth listening to.

In 2023 again a large number of great albums have been released both in Finland and abroad. In Finland, the most anticipated records of the year, based on the attention they received, were among others Alma praised second disc Time Machinethe Emma nominations were picked up Behmin second album Significant differences and published right at the beginning of the year, Ville Valon new The debut album of the VV solo project Neon Noir.

The world has been talked about during the year, among other things, by an indie star by Sufjan Stevens from the album that was hailed as the best of his career Javelin, Miley Cyrus Flowers– a huge hit from the album served Endless Summer Vacations and again to the release of one acclaimed album Lana Del Rey from the latest work Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

HS compiled suggestions for the best albums of the year from its critics who wrote album reviews during the year. In this compilation of ten albums, we have tried to take into account as versatile as possible the releases that received special recognition during the year.

Ryuichi Sakamoto: 12. Milan.

In March 2023 deceased, one of Japan's most famous composers Ruyichi Sakamoto managed to publish his album before his death 12. It was recorded when Sakamoto had received another cancer diagnosis and the disease was considered to have advanced to the fourth stage. Sakamoto's last album received five stars from a critic Joonas Lahtinen in the estimate.

“When listening to Sakamoto's new work, it's hard not to be moved by the background story, thinking about the old pianist who accepted his fate. The third song 20211201 comes to the skin, when Sakamoto's waning breath combines with the sensual playing for the first time. You get a delicate impression from the light ballad, in which Sakamoto holds on to life just by playing,” writes Lahtinen.

“The hour-long piece makes you think about your own life, the future, and above all the fragility and fragility of life.”

Verneri Pohjola: Monkey Mind. Edition Records.

Internationally renowned trumpeter Verner Pohjola published at the end of the year Monkey Mind – album with his new line-up, which includes the drummer from Ilmiliekki Quartet Olavi Louhivuoren and a keyboardist Tuomo Prättälän also a pianist Kit Downes and a double bassist Jasper Høiby. Critic Harri Uusitorppa rated the album five stars.

“Monkey Mind sounds like a record on which Pohjola has expanded his expression above all as a trumpet player, an improvising soloist. Has he ever played in such a human voice, in his own voice and especially polyphonically, opening up different aspects of his personality?” Uusitorppa writes.

“Of Our Children and Save This One for When You Need It are poignant Pohjola ballads that bring emotions to the surface, followed by the addition of the visitors Advance! makes you catch your breath a little before the handsome, mostly acoustic finale. It culminates in a song Out of Silencewhere the mind is finally calmed down, but not bored.”

Julie Byrne: Greater Wings. Ghostly International.

In the year 2014 American folk artist who released his debut album Julie Byrne may be a foreign name to the general public, but for his fourth album Greater Wings definitely worth checking out. Critic From Arttu Seppäne got the disc in a glowing review five stars.

“Greater Wings are the most beautiful album sets of the summer. Everything is a rich cloud right down to Byrne's singing voice. The open space created by the songs is downright amazing. Tender, but in its sensitivity, the grand orchestration feels weightless like a summer day in the hum of the grass,” writes Seppänen.

“The album begins Greater Wings – with the title track, the first line of which sounds like a classic and a perfect intro to the album's world: 'I drank the air to be closer to you.'”

Vilma Jää: Revenge. Frostwork.

In abundance praise, among other things Kaija Saariaho Innocence-singer-songwriter who collected money from his performance in an opera Vilma Jää released his debut album at the end of the year Revenge. The subject of the album is being subjected to mental and sexual abuse and recovering from it. Critic of HS Ilkka Mattila gave the album four stars in his assessment.

“The album is dominated by electronic tones and rhythms taken directly from club music and, on the other hand, a singing style extracted from old Finnish folk music. Jää is an academically trained folk musician who is particularly familiar with the tradition of cattle calling, i.e. the way in which cows were once called from an open forest pasture,” Mattila writes.

“Revengeon the album Jää combines cattle call with 2020s pop song and even Latin American r&b expression, and the end result is captivating.”

Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want to Turn Into You. Perpetual Novice.

Also at the Flow festival performed in the summer Caroline Polachek has been undeniably one of the most acclaimed indie artists of the year, whose album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You has received great incense. In HS's estimation critic Oskari Onninen gave the album four stars.

“Desire, I Want to Turn Into You is really self-aware but still the most entertaining album. Not at all as funny as Polachek might think, but above all unbridled skill. One song after another is full of all kinds of fun. Sunset käppä flamenco and of Blood & Butter bagpipes are too much for me, but Butterfly Net -the electric organ of the song appropriately,” Onninen writes.

“A particularly sovereign Polachek uses his voice; his falsetto croaks like a car tune, thanks to baroque singing lessons.”

Radiotelephones: Radiotelephones. If Society.

Nearly The classic Finnish rock band Radiopuhelimet, founded 40 years ago, released their 16th album in the autumn, which has received a very positive reception from critics. For example Harri Römpötti gave to the record In HS's estimation five stars.

“Radiophones still definitely sound like themselves. The new tones don't soften its shrill music, but soften it a little,” Römpötti writes.

“Ring and rumble are often mistaken for easy and straightforward. Radiophones have proved it wrong with their calling skills. The band has enlivened their noise with big and small tones, plenty of funk and sometimes also with jazzy nuances.”

Anohni and the Johnsons: My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross. Rough Trade.

13 years Anohni and the Johnsons, who released a new studio album after a break, have been enjoying critical acclaim for most of their existence. The band's soloist is especially recognized Anohni absolutely exceptional singing voice. New album My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross got Oskari Onninen in the estimate four stars.

“The record is disturbing as music, but without wow effects. In Johnsons' scarce playing, you can finally hear the same effortless precision as in the band's live performances recorded for no less than two consecutive albums (2012 and 2014). The band sounded like tightly stretched silk. Can't– and Rest-songs it lets go wilder than ever. The guitar sound has tremolo and honey,” Onninen writes.

“Anohni, on the other hand, knowing the hyperbole, is the greatest interpreter of our time.”

Saariaho: Reconnaissance. Helsinki Chamber Choir, Nils Schweckendiek, Uusinta Ensemble, Anna Kuvaja, piano, Timo Kurkikangas, electronics. BIS.

Helsinki chamber choir and Finnish chamber ensemble Uusinta Ensemble have already received significant international attention for Kaija Saariaho's choral work Reconnaissance. The work, which received its Finnish premiere during the Helsinki festival weeks in August 2022, was released as an album this summer, and it is nominated in the category of best choral performance at the Grammy gala, which rewards the best in the world of music.

The album was originally supposed to be released later, but after Saariaho died of brain cancer in June 2023, it was decided to bring it up. Critic Jukka Isopuro gave in his assessment five stars for the album, which is yet another proof of the skill of Saariaho, one of the most important names in the history of Finnish music.

“If the choral works have managed to sneak past, you can be surprised and delighted by their freshly expanded sound world. Roughly speaking: the smaller the composition, the richer the end result. The micro world opens up when the details get bigger and there is space in between. Saariaho knew how to get a lot out of little,” Isopuro writes.

“The Helsinki Chamber Choir sings Nils Schweckendiek too under the leadership in a thrillingly skilful, precise and clean way.”

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts. Geffen.

The second disc cursing is one of the biggest clichés in pop music, but quite often it is true. It is difficult to make an equally successful second album if the first one has taken its author to enormous popularity. Only a 20-year-old pop star Olivia Rodrigo first record Sour was one of the biggest hits of 2021, which was also loved by critics. Rodrigo, who deals with human relationships in a wonderfully relatable way with his pop punk songs, doesn't care about the so-called curses on his second album either Guts, which is almost as great a work as the first album. Critic Arttu Seppänen gave in his assessment four stars for the album.

“Guts to express universal and humanly conflicting experiences and feelings on an identifying level, such as self-deception in a song Bad Idea Right?, which young women in particular are guaranteed to shout freely back to Rodrigo at concerts. Overall, the album has some hilarious one-liners, and the writing has improved since the debut,” Seppänen writes.

“Showing excellent control of dynamics Guts is like classic utility music from the CD era, when wonderfully easy hit music was consumed in very short cycles.”

Lyyti: On the rise again. Johanna Kustannus.

In 2020 released his first album and since then has received a lot of praise for his music Lyti released the third album of his career in early autumn. On the rise again is also nominated at the Emma gala for the alternative record of the year and the winner of the critics' choice. Heikki Romppainen in criticism the album got four stars.

“Lyyti is artistically skilled, and at the same time his music flows without any effort. “Unspeakable vitality bursts through in the quickness of piano-driven compositions and band playing, as well as expressive vocal performances in the subtle way of putting things into words,” Romppainen writes.

“On the rise again is not only a bunch of good songs, but also a whole album, the parts of which are intertwined.”

The list was attended by: Juuso Määttänen, Ilkka Mattila, Oskari Onninen, Arttu Seppänen, Aleksi Kinnunen, Mervi Vuorela, Harri Uusitorppa, Harri Römpötti, Jukka Isopuro and Heikki Romppainen.