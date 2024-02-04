Sunday, February 4, 2024
Music | These Finns are nominated at tonight's Grammy gala

February 4, 2024
Music | These Finns are nominated at tonight's Grammy gala

Three Finnish producers are nominated at the Grammy gala, which will be held tonight in Los Angeles.

The music industry The Grammy awards are scheduled to be handed out at a gala in Los Angeles, USA, starting at three in the morning Finnish time. Finnish names are also in the running.

Producers MD$ (Santeri Kauppinen), Reuben (Robert Laukkanen) and Danitello (Daniel Okas) are nominated for Burna Boy (Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu) for the music he produces. Finns are nominated in the Best Global Music Album category for Burna Boy's album I Told Them…and in addition, MD$ and Ruuben are nominated in the Best African Music Performance category for the single on the album City Boys.

Burna Boy is one of the most popular artists of the African-based Afrobeats genre. He is nominated for a total of four awards at the Grammy gala. Okas, Laukkanen and Kauppinen were also nominated at the Grammys last year for their collaboration with Burna Boy.

