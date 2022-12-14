Music | There are plenty of foreign stars in the repertoire of next summer’s festivals, despite the industry’s difficulties

In the summer of 2023, the festival will feature, among others, FKA Twigs, Suede, Devo, Phoenix, Ghost, Pantera, Lil Nas X, Martin Garrix and David Guetta.

General the increase in the cost level and the unstable international situation do not seem to tax the program offerings of next summer’s festivals. There are enough big international names for the events as before.

The group includes a rapper coming to Ruisrock Lil Nas Xwho has managed to gain popularity in his home country of the United States also among the country audience and get more than nine billion listens to his songs on Spotify.

The most anticipated pop and indie artists are Sideways’ Phoenix and M83, as well as those performing in Flow FKA Twigs and previously sang in the band Chairlift Caroline Polachek.

On the heavy rock side, the biggest names are Ghost performing in Tuska and Provinss, and Pantera, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe representing the old school at Rockfest.

Most next summer’s festivals have announced their first headliners, the latest being Flow, who announced their lineup on Wednesday.

Of the old big events, only Ilosaarirock announces its first program information after the turn of the year. Others have announced their performers well in advance of the end of the year, because the performance of their favorite artist increases the attractiveness of a festival ticket as a Christmas gift.

The following performers will be seen at the summer festival, among others.

Rockfest, Hyvinkää 8.–10.6.

Pantera, Ded Leppard. Mötley Crüe, Rancid, Monster Magnet.

Sideways, Helsinki 8.–10.6.

Phoenix, M83, Fever Ray

The Ukrainian metal band Jinjer performs both in Tuska and Provinssi.

Province, Seinäjoki 29.6–1.7.

Ghost, Gojira, Jinjer, Architects

Tuska, Helsinki 30.6–2.7.

Ghost, Gojira, Jinjer, Motionless in White

Lil Nas X

Ruisrock, Turku 7.–9.7.

Lil Nas X, Skrillex, Denzel Curry

Pori Jazz, Pori 7.–15.7.

Robbie Williams

Weekend, Espoo 4.–5.8.

Marin Garrix, David Guetta, Hardwell

Flow, Helsinki 11.–13.8.

FKA Twigs, Suede, Devo, Caroline Polachek, Shygirl, Amyl and the Sniffers

Blockfest, Tampere 18.–19.8.

Akon, Lil Tjay, Bladee

The Rockfest festival is organized by Nelonen Media Live, which belongs to the same Sanoma Group as Helsingin Sanomat.