During a study, scientists from the Penn State College of Medicine realized the power of music in treating the symptoms of dementia. The researcher, experiencing a recreational moment that included music, in a nursing home, was struck by the joy of a couple who danced around the skilled nursing unit to the rhythm of the rock ‘n’ roll hits of his youth. .

The results of the Research were published in the scientific journal: Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Power of music on dementia and caregivers: here are the benefits

“That was the moment when I first witnessed the true power of music,” he said Bufaliniwho is now an internal medicine resident at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center: “I saw a quiet woman go from sitting in a chair to passively interact with her world to a lively woman dancing around the room. I also saw her husband enjoying every step of that transformation ”.

Bufalini observed that moment while collecting data during a research study overseen by Daniel George, associate professor of humanities and public health at Penn State College of Medicine, and Paul Eslinger, professor of neurology and neuropsychologist at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. College of Medicine medical school researchers are required to conduct a research study during their tenure, and Bufalini worked with George and Eslinger to evaluate the effects of personalized music interventions on people with dementia and their caregivers.

While previous research has shown that music-based interventions can improve the quality of life for those living with Alzheimer’s and related disorders, the researchers said their study was one of the first to carefully examine how music can also benefit health workers, often spouses, adult children and siblings. The scholars revealed that caregivers reported feeling less overwhelmed after attending the music sessions.

“Caregivers experience significant joys but also burdens in caring for their loved ones and are neglected in many studies,” explained George: “The number of caregivers, often family members, continues to grow as the world ages and incidence of dementia. We hypothesized that personalized music would lead to greater interpersonal interactions between residents and their caregivers and that it would foster a greater sense of well-being ”.

According to the researchers, Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, which affect 6 million Americans each year and 25 million people worldwide, can significantly affect not only individual cognition, but family relationships as well. They said being able to stay in touch personally and emotionally through music can complement current drug treatments as the disease progresses.

“A person’s musical memories can span many decades and be associated with key life experiences and memories,” Eslinger specified: “Music can trigger those memories and experiences more automatically than through words because they have been emotionally associated. . Those kinds of emotion-based memories are more resistant to Alzheimer’s disease and that’s why music can still arouse them. “

Seven residents of a skilled nursing facility (aged 76 to 92) and their caregivers (aged 53 to 84) participated in eight musical intervention sessions in which participants listened to personalized playlists lasting approximately 15 minutes.

Before and after each session, caregivers answered questions about whether they felt overwhelmed, helpful to the resident, and their perceptions of the resident’s care and condition. During the musical intervention, Bufalini observed the couples for eye contact, physical touch, smile, relaxed breathing and posture, and positive verbal communication.

Although the sample size of the research was small, data analysis showed that caregivers reported feeling significantly less overwhelmed after participating in the power of music study. The researchers also noted that there are still trends in the information gathered that could have clinical implications. Caregivers said they felt more positive and optimistic and appreciated their relationship with the relative diagnosed with dementia more. The researchers also observed increased bonding between the pairs.

"Given the substantial challenges in dementia drug development, approaches that engage the senses and connect with something typically human are our best tool for supporting the quality of life of people with dementia," said George.

Although the researchers have no immediate plans to carry out their research on a large scale, they hope that others can continue to explore the use of music to improve the quality of life of both the caregiver and the patient being cared for, given the strong neurological and socio-logical rationale. emotional activity. They noted that personalized intervention could be carried out both in private homes and on an institutional level. Given the low cost of the project, the study authors believe it can be deployed anywhere, including low-resource facilities.

“Personalized music-based interventions could help caregivers provide assistance to a loved one who has memory loss,” Bufalini concluded. “They can also improve the care experience by reducing the stress and burden of the caregiver.”