FV Cartagena Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 00:33



The activities organized by the City Council for Christmas yesterday gave hundreds of residents another reason to enjoy the festivities in the streets and squares of the historic center, Lo Campano and Ciudad Jardín. Along with the workshops for children in the toy library set up in the Plaza de España, such as the activity of the Christmas “minichefs” to prepare butter cookies, the city center hosted a concert by the Nuestra Señora de la Soledad Music Band , in the San Francisco square; the children’s show Festival Kids Gelatina; the musical ‘Let’s talk about Bruno’”, a tribute to Encanto; the Zambomba ‘Al compás de la Navidad’ and the royal postman.

Within this cycle of free calls, the neighborhood of Lo Campano was the place chosen to offer families, from a stage truck, ‘Christmas on wheels’ and ‘Nunatak, the Forest of songs’. There was puppet theater and a magic performance.

In addition, a Christmas decorations workshop took place in Ciudad Jardín. And he followed the Route through the nativity scenes of the municipality, for which it is necessary to register in the email [email protected]

For this Tuesday, the program includes new workshops in the Plaza de España and the children’s musical “Bella y Bestia son”, in a puppet version (12:30 p.m.); as well as the concert The Red Velvet Christmas Show (19.30). And the shows ‘Navidad sobre ruedas’ and ‘La Higuera de la poca embarrassment’ come to the town of La Aparecida (6:00 p.m.).