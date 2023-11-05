Music | The wrapper was awarded at the MTV Europe Music Awards

Names familiar from Eurovision fought for the title of best Nordic artist.

Wrapper has won the best Nordic artist award At the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV Ema).

In addition to Käärijä, Norway’s Eurovision representative competed for the award for the best Nordic artist AlessandraSweden’s Eurovision representative LoreenSwedish electronic music producer group Swedish House Mafia and Swedish singer Zara Larsson. The winners of the awards were chosen by public vote.

The winners were awarded on Sunday without an official gala party, as it was canceled due to the hostilities of Israel and Hamas in October. The gala was supposed to be held in Paris, but according to the organizers, the event could not be held due to security reasons in the current world situation.

For the best the artist and video awards were won by an American singer Taylor Swiftwhich also won both categories a year ago.

The best song was awarded to a South Korean singer Jungkook’s and an American rapper To the barn Sevensong called

The wrapper ie Jere Pöyhönen represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest held in May. The wrapper finished with his Eurovision hit Cha Cha Cha second. The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was won by the Swedish representative Loreen with her song Tattoo.

Correction 5.11. at 23.11 The US rapper’s name is Latto, not Lattoo, as previously claimed in the article.