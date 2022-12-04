Music | The world runs so fast that even music is listened to at a faster speed

The brain goes into overdrive, and that’s why even slow songs are made into sped-up versions these days.

Pop music the main trend-setting tool these days is the Chinese social media Tiktok, and its main feature is being a hyper-speed anxiety machine. Like other technologies, Tiktok also creates a culture that looks like itself.

One recent form is the sped-up versions of old and new pop songs that have become widespread in the service. At first they were made by amateurs, but since then accelerated versions of their own hits have been released by, for example, EDM stars Alan Walker and a carol charmer Michael Bublé. The streaming service Spotify has published one of these sped up -remixes playlist with over 800,000 followers.

The songs are usually sped up to one and a half times the tempo or slightly below. It makes synth pop sound like techno and Bublé Sway– the table as you would see it Dancing with the Stars fast-forwarded after drinking energy drinks with both hands.

Disrupting the familiar auditory image can lead to the ear perceiving the melodies and harmonies of the song in a different way. Anyone who has played with sound editing programs on their home computer or played a vinyl record at the wrong speed knows how funny this kind of banter can sound.

The real reason is more commercial. The British record company executive told the French newspaper Le Monde in October that if the song doesn’t become a Tiktok hit at the planned tempo, they will try both a slowed down and a sped up version of it next.

All acceleration can be considered a modern-day favorite explanation for one thing or another. A German sociologist has talked about it in particular Hartmut Rosa. He is known above all for his claim that modern society as a whole is only accelerating and accelerating. The horizon to history and the future disappears. All that’s left is the here and now, and then it’s worth going all out.

“ Unbuckle and let’s have a blast!

The sped-up songs also fit, for example, how digital life changes non-digital life to its appearance – how the world should be one where even the slightest patience or any tedious slowing down is too much required.

Many people already listen to their podcasts and audiobooks at double speed. The same thing is done to YouTube videos too, and aren’t there those who like them, too? Temperance too almost at double speed. In 2019, the streaming video service Netflix began to offer its users the possibility of speeding up video. So why not music?

Time magazine in the spring wrote about how the reaction to the boredom caused by the pandemic and the nihilism fueled by the climate crisis is to drag everyone to the edge. It’s as if the time of bad taste and the sincere hedonism that follows is coming. Unbuckle and let’s have a blast!

Easier analysis is to talk about optimization. Hardly anyone listens to podcasts at double speed because they particularly enjoy it. What is more important is maximizing the benefit obtained. In the same way, sped-up music seems obsessive about efficiency.

The addictiveness of social media applications is based on the fact that they turn a person into a machine running after the pleasure hormone dopamine. Then one way to maximize your best feelings is to tune up your dopamine intake by thinking about how even everyday tinkering would spark your brain as much as possible.

An example of this, which received a lot of attention in American magazines, is how it would obviously be good to dress comfortably and, above all, colorfully. Dopamine is released, the feeling improves, I guess.

Brain researchers have made preliminary observations that fast music stimulates the brain more than slow music. Based on this, you can get the biggest kicks by listening to the best part of your favorite song – and even faster.

The digitization of music first chopped albums into individual songs, then songs into individual pieces the size of Tiktok videos. Now even these parts are already being enhanced. Such is technology.

in Finland instant hits are waiting to come.

Above all, one band comes to mind that could very well try this kind of method. Last year, the machine pop band Portion Boys released From Mati and Tepolta from what he borrowed The pace is picking up -a seasonal version of his hit Little Christmas is speeding upwhich had a boss, a trestle and a horizontal mambo.

It is hoped that The pace is picking up – song will be made this year The pace is picking up -remix, where the pace literally increases as the song progresses.

Only then would dopamine be released.