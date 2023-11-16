Music | The world-famous rapper releases the album after 17 years of waiting, but the content surprised everyone

The rapper who goes his own way has been seen with his flute in public places years ago.

OutKast-the American who became world famous in the rap duo André 3000 has announced that he will release a long-awaited solo album. NPR-news site, the album contains only instrumental music played with flutes and other woodwinds.

To be published on Friday New Blue Sun -album has, among other things, a song called I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time, i.e. “I swear I wanted to make a rap album, but this time the wind literally blew me in that direction”. In English, woodwind instruments are woodwind instruments.

Woodwind instruments include flute, clarinet and bassoon. André 3000, real name André Lauren Benjaminhas learned to play the clarinet in addition to the flutes, and already in 2018 he released a song called Look Ma, No Handswhere he plays the bass clarinet.

Two previously released songs can be listened to On Soundcloud.

References André’s flute record has already been received years ago. In the summer of 2019, people reported on social media that they encountered Andréhe playing the South American double flute in public places in the United States and later also in Japan.

André withdrew from the public eye for a long time, and therefore fans have followed his flute performances with both amusement and concern. In an interview with NPR, André says that he himself was surprised by the reactions of the fans, but that he eventually went along with the “Where’s Jallu Luuraa” type of joke.

He says he has been playing the flute for years before he took the instrument with him on his walks, during which people recognized him and filmed him.

“My old friends in Atlanta have said that people think you’ve gone crazy when you’re swinging around with that flute of yours,” says André.

André 3000 formed by the rapper Big Boy with the Outkast duo, whose biggest hit was released in 2003 Hey Ya.

OutKast’s last album came out in 2006. The duo made a temporary comeback in 2014, performing at major festivals in the US and Europe. It was also one of the headliners at the Flow festival.

As a rapper, André has been heard as an occasional guest, among other things Beyoncé’s, John Legend’s and Gorillaz records, but since Outkast’s comeback gigs he has been quiet.

In an interview with NPR, André says that he has always been slow to write.

“And I’m not a freestyler, I haven’t been blessed with one.”

The beginning originally interested in visual arts, André says he ended up as a rapper by chance. He has not studied music, and according to his own words, he does not know notes or chords. He has learned to play the wind instruments by himself.

“All music New Blue Sun on the album was born spontaneously”, he says.

The names of the improvised songs are long and often also humorous. One is for example That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Shit Was Wild.

“They are that way on purpose because the songs don’t have lyrics. I thought of giving as much thought and information as possible in the names of the songs”, says André.