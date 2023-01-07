Saturday, January 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music | The winners of the Lappeenranta singing competition really praise the competition

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2023
in World Europe
0

In the women’s series, the sopranos Iris Candelaria and Iida Antola shared the first place. In the men’s series, there was no first prize at all.

Lappeenranta singing contests will go down in history as a competition for prizes. In the women’s category, first place was shared by the sopranos Iris Candelaria and Iida Antola. The morning after the victory, both assured their satisfaction with the result.

“Iida has a really great singing technique, I really admire her work. When the results were announced, I already thought that Iida would probably win, but then this happened,” Candelaria says on the phone.

“Iris is a really charismatic, bright and convincing singer,” Antola enthuses.

Another the prize in the women’s category went to a soprano Sonja Herranen, but after that the policy of divided seats continued. The third prize was awarded to two sopranos, Elisaveta Rimkevitch and Heta Sammaliston, in progress.

After all the awarded medals and recognitions, not a single finalist had to go home empty-handed.

See also  Brazil | At least 29 dead in one day in heavy rains in Brazil

“It was wonderful that all the finalists were awarded with a prize,” says Antola. “There is experience in finals where there was no prize, so it was really nice that everything was taken into account in this competition.”

Iris Candelaria performs. Picture: Maarit Kytöharju

Women’s the winners of the series are different as sopranos: Candelaria’s voice type is higher, Antola’s is more dramatic. They have not yet hit on a joint production, although both have recently worked at the Finnish National Opera.

Antola performed in the autumn season Kaija Saariaho Innocence -opera in the role of the Bride, Candelaria continues Mozart’s In the magic flute As the queen of the night.

“It’s getting real for me The Magic Flute-year, because next summer I will perform at the Savonlinna Opera Festival as the next Pamina”, says Candelaria.

By chance The role of Pamina is also important to Antola, as she made her debut in it at the Finnish National Opera in 2017. Since then, she has sung several leading roles in the same house.

The Magic Flute is a good opera to start with. It has a clear story and the arias are suitable for a young singer,” he encourages.

See also  Urbanization | Urbanization has slowed down a bit due to the corona pandemic

In the men’s series, the first prize was not awarded this year, but the second prize went to a baritone Veikko Vallinoja. The third prize followed a familiar formula: it was awarded to two tenors, Joonas Vatjus mixed Jasper Leppänen.

The second prize in the men’s series went to baritone Veikko Vallinoja. Picture: Maarit Kytöharju

#Music #winners #Lappeenranta #singing #competition #praise #competition

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Skiing | Kerttu Niskanen fought for third place and improved his position in the Tour's overall race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result