Music | The winner of Paulo’s cello competition is 18-year-old Luka Coetzee – a relative of the Nobel laureate was able to take cello lessons at the age of one

Seventh Paulo’s international cello competition ended late on Thursday evening at Helsinki’s Musiikkitalo, and the first prize of 20,000 euros went to the 18-year-old Luka Coetzee From Canada.

He raised his shares tremendously on Wednesday night with a hugely intense and internalized interpretation by Krzysztof Penderecki from the second cello concerto.

The winning prize also includes Risto Vainio built by a cello bow.

The second prize and 15,000 euros went to a 21-year-old Petar Pejcic From Serbia. He played the same Penderecki concerto more cheerfully and also did well in the previous final round of Boccherin among.

The third prize and 12,000 euros went to the 25-year-old Samuel Niederhauser from Switzerland. He is already a seasoned musician and works part-time as the solo cellist of the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra.

The remaining three finalists will each receive a recognition award of 3,000 euros. They are 23 years old Woochan Jeong From South Korea, 27 years old Liav Kerbelwho has dual citizenship of Belgium and Israel, and is 20 years old Gaeun Kim from South Korea.

Waiting for the results: winner Luka Coetzee (left) and Gaeun Kim, Liav Kerbel, Woochan Jeong, Samuel Niederhauser and Petar Pejčić.

Competitors after the pre-qualification, they performed a free-choice recital and no less than three concerts: a romantic concert with Sinfonia Lahti in Lahti, an older music concert with Tapiola Sinfonietta in Espoo and finally a 20th-century concert with the Helsinki City Orchestra at Musiikkitalo.

In addition, we heard more in the finals Krzysztof Penderecki and by J.S. Bach solo cello music.

The competition the founder, artistic director and chairman of the jury is 81 years old Arto Noras. He considers the technical capabilities of the competitors to be amazing.

“In terms of technology, all of these would have won all competitions 50 years ago. Different composers can also be played according to style. It’s a different matter whether, for example, all Bach interpretations are more ingenious than half a century ago,” Noras assesses.

When everyone knows everything, it was a matter of taste. And about the soloistic glow that Coetzee and Pejčić had the most.

“Yes, Luka Coetzee takes his audience, jury and orchestra easily. Penderecki’s concerto was extraordinarily well played, even though he did it for the first time with an orchestra and by heart, which is quite an achievement in this concerto”, thanks Noras.

From a pedagogue’s point of view, what is needed is more experience, time and the continuation of already excellently successful studies, Noras estimates.

Luka Coetzee as the soloist of Penderecki’s cello concerto.

Winner Coetzee’s last name may sound familiar and he is indeed a distant relative of the South African Nobel Prize-winning writer To JM Coetzee.

“My parents are from South Africa, but I was born in a small town in Canada and I started my cello studies at the age of one,” he says.

This was made possible by the fact that the toddler was taken to the older sisters’ cello lessons and he was given a small bow and viola, which he played as a “cello”.

He says that he remembers how he met when he was 2-3 years old Mstislav Rostropovich for recording JS Bach of the solo cello series and listened to it over and over again.

“I grew up together with music and the cello. I wanted to make music seriously and see how deep I could go.”

In a small town, parents gave their children home schooling. The cello was the main thing, and the studies in Calgary led to budding international competition success early on.

“For example, in 2019 I made a lot of concert trips to Europe. When the pandemic hit, I was in South Africa, where the pandemic restrictions were really strict. I finally got to go back to Canada, but I had to leave my cello in my uncle’s care for seven months.”

The final touch was a move to Europe as a professor at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music by Wolfgang Emanuel Schmidt student last year when he graduated from his school in Canada.

“Professor Schmidt really invests in his students. Everything came together in my musicianship in a new way. At the same time, a new culture, a new continent and living alone helped me find my personality.”

Part of the maturation was getting to know Penderecki’s second cello concerto. The outrageous work dates from the early 1980s.

“I was alone in my apartment in Weimar and it was late at night. I listened through the selection of the final concerts of this competition to the works that I didn’t know yet.”

He froze when Rostropovich’s recording with Penderecki himself began.

“It was even a disturbing experience because it is a disturbing work. Those conflicting chords and pain and the use of percussion instruments are something shockingly great, as well as the return of certain motifs in ever new forms.”

Coetzee assesses that Pendreck’s work contains “the dark and ugliest side of music”.

“And also the entire range of emotions of human life. I had a strong inner compulsion to perform this particular work.”

Next the performance at Coetzee is already on Sunday.

“A recital in Germany. At the end of the year there is still, for example, a concert in Barcelona invited by the Pablo Casals Foundation.”

There are also performances as a concert soloist in Dortmund, for example. And most obviously soon also in Finland.

Ten Finnish concert organizers from the Turku music festival Sinfonia Lahti and Tapiola Sinfonietta have promised to offer performance opportunities to those who are successful in the competition.

It is not surprising if the offer is aimed specifically at the winner and another charismatic finalist, Petar Pejčić.