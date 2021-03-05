Music The widow revealed the cause of death of guitarist Alexi Laiho – the liver and pancreas betrayed

Widow Gimberly Goss appeals to anyone struggling with alcohol and other substance abuse to seek help.

Children of the founder of the band Bodom and an innovator of internationally influential extreme metal music Alexi Laihon the cause of death has been determined, says his widow Kimberly Goss Instagram account.

The widow of the guitarist-songwriter says that according to the death certificate, the death was caused by “alcohol-induced liver degeneration and connective tissue of the pancreas”.

According to the widow, 41-year-old Laiho also had a “cocktail of painkillers, opioids and sleeping pills” in her body at the time of her death.

The couple’s relationship turned into a friendship years ago, but the marriage was never officially annulled, so a death certificate was issued to her.

Widow according to him, the tragedy would have been completely avoidable if Laiho had only accepted offers of help to solve his substance abuse problems.

“I ask everyone who is struggling with alcohol or other substance abuse to seek support,” Kimberly Goss writes.

He is also planning a memorial foundation to be established in Finland or a similar means of directing help to people struggling with the same problems.

“If this saves even one human life, something good can follow from the terrible loss we experience,” he emphasizes.

Laiho died in Helsinki on 29 December and was informed on 4 January, referring to long-term health problems. He was born in Espoo on April 8, 1979.

Children of Bodom’s guitarist, singer and songwriter was often voted Best Metal Guitarist of the Year in music releases since Guitar World.

Commercial success was great and top 10 list rankings were found in several countries. Laiho’s virtuosity was also widely admired in music circles, and death was widely quoted in media around the world.

Laihon harmful lifestyles caused intermittent health problems along the way from a fracture to a stomach ulcer. He occasionally took help for his problems, though the tears could be correspondingly drastic.

Children of Bodom finally broke up in 2019, and a keyboardist Janne Wirman mentioned to HS that it was due to “insurmountable things caused by Alex”.

Wirman stressed at the same time In the HS memorandumthat Laiho was always able to sharpen himself to a great playing condition if he wanted to.

“The last tour of Finland and also the very last gig was played with a really good feeling. It was a great accomplishment from Alex and an eternal hat-raising for him, ”he said.

Just before the break-up of Children of Bodom, a reporter was completed Petri Silaksen written by Laiho’s autobiography Alexi Laiho. Guitar, chaos & control (Johnny Kniga, 2019). It went through hard work ethic and musical development, intermittent mental health problems as well as other health problems and also budding obsession.

“With Kelli, he grew up, and the new family was the ray of sunshine in his life,” Silas estimates, referring to the Australian Go to Wright. The new relationship also held a wedding ceremony, albeit informally, because the previous marriage had not been dissolved.

Alexi Laiho’s Bodom After Midnight debut gig at Helsinki’s Tavastia in October 2020.­

Laiho formed a new band in 2020, Bodom After Midnight. The band had time to record three songs and shoot a music video.

Paint the Sky with Blood -EP will appear with these prospects on April 23rd. It contains songs Paint the Sky with Blood, Payback’s a Bitch and Where Dead Angels Lie.