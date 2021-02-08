Music The Weeknd performed in the Super Bowl for tens of thousands of cardboard spectators – The show is hailed as one of the most iconic in history, a meme rose from one point

In addition to Canadian popper The Weeknd, the Super Bowl featured poet Amanda Gorman, who made an impression at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

American the NFL Football Championship Interim Show is one of the most watched entertainment spectacles in the world. Canadian pop star shines this year as the star of an annual show that draws more than a hundred million viewers The Weeknd, which occurred due to a coronavirus pandemic in exceptional circumstances.

The interim show, shown on Finnish night between Sunday and Monday, has garnered praise in the American media and social media. For example, Varietyn’s supplier Jem Aswad wrotethat The Weeknd’s show approached the most iconic performances in Super Bowl history.

The stage of The Weeknd’s interim show was exceptionally built for the auditorium this year.­

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), which supported the entire 12-minute performance with its backing dancers and singers, relied instead on spectacular tricks on its songs and the atmosphere that drew the Finnish Anton Tammen the aesthetics of music videos directed by.

It was seen on stage After Hours from the videos on the album, a familiar singer dancing in neon lights and a red suit jacket in Las Vegas. However, the performance did not see the darker side of the artist character, but the show was built around the songs danced and lifted by Weeknd.

The show was a cross-section of the artist’s ten-year career. It started with the 2016 hit song Starboy and culminated in his most recent mega-hit Blinding Lights.

The stage was built for the auditorium for the first time, but towards the end of the show, the entire huge football field was also utilized as dancers dressed identically with the singer took over the field as fireworks burst into the sky.

The audience only a fraction of the normal capacity was present, and in addition to the live people, the show was witnessed by about 30,000 cardboard spectators on site.

Fans sat in the stands of the Super Bowl final with tens of thousands of cardboard photos.­

Despite the challenges posed by the restrictions, the interlude show with its dozens of dancers and dazzling sets was a carefully planned and executed spectacle that did not lose its spectacle to previous performances. In addition to the normal costs, Tesfaye had invested seven million dollars, or almost six million euros, of his own money in the production of the show.

Up to the meme, a point has risen from the show where The Weeknd takes the camera into their own hands and plunges behind the stage into the golden scenes to rotate. There, he performs with his dancers, screaming a dizzying performance of his hit Can’t Feel My Face.

In the performance there were no political statements, although in recent years they have become commonplace. For example, last year Shakiran and Jennifer Lopezin the interim show criticized U.S. border controls and the treatment of asylum seekers as young children sang inside cage structures.

Instead, this year there has been a resurgence on social media since the show that Weeknd did not receive any Grammy nominations, although After Hours album was a commercial and critical success. The Grammy Award has been criticized for several years for ignoring black artists.

The Weeknd has previously won three Grammy Awards. Poppari recently announced that he will embark on a global tour in 2022. The tour will also arrive at Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena in September 2022.

A huge wedge-eyed choir performed with The Weeknd.­

In the Super Bowl also appeared for the first time as a poet. President Joe Biden 22-year-old at the inauguration Amanda Gorman uttered a poem called before the championship Chorus of the Captains, dedicated to frontline workers in a coronavirus pandemic.

Gorman’s poem praises the Los Angeles teacher, Trimaine Davisia, which has helped its students to acquire laptops for distance learning, Suzie Doneria, a Tampa nurse who has treated covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit and James Martinia a Marine veteran from Pittsburgh who has supported veterans, high school athletes, and youth in their own community.

Watch The Weeknd’s full interim show in the video below: