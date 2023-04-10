Music | The war in Ukraine forced Scorpions to change the lyrics to their hit song Wind of Change

The familiar rock ballad has removed the words describing a walk in Moscow and replaced it with a verse that shows solidarity with Ukraine.

German the rock band Scorpions no longer wants to sing about the icon Wind of Change -song in the same way as until now, says Der Spiegel.

The words describing a walk in Moscow have been removed from the familiar song, and instead a verse has been written in honor of Ukraine. For more than 30 years, the song was sung I follow the Moskva, down to Gorky Park, listening to the wind of change. Now the same passage reads: Now listen to my heart, it says Ukraine.

“After the start of the war in Ukraine, we asked ourselves if we could play the song again. Now it shows our solidarity with Ukraine, instead of romanticizing Russia like before,” Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine says.

In the year 1991 published Wind of Change was written during perestroika and expressed hope for peace between East and West.

Meine, who wrote the hit, has said in many interviews that he got the idea for the song when the band performed at the Moscow Peace Festival in August 1989. At that time, it seemed that the Cold War was ending and music united nations.

“The idea came to me in the Soviet Union, when I was sitting one summer night in Gorky Park and looking at the Moscow River. The song was my personal assessment of what had happened in the world in those years,” Meine recalled in an interview with the German magazine Rocks in 2014.

Immediately after February 2022, Scorpions canceled all their planned concerts in Russia.

“I don’t see us performing in Russia anymore,” Meine said at the time.

“At least not in the near future. It’s sad. But you have to draw conclusions from reality.”