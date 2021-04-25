Sunday, April 25, 2021
Music The video shows how singer Fredi returned to the Third Line at the Kallio Block Party in 2013 – and gave a lure to Oiva’s porter

April 25, 2021
Vocalist Matti “Fredi” Siitonen (1942–2021) one of the most famous songs was published in 1968 Third line back.

In 2013, Siitonen participated in the Kallio Block Party event and walked along with the crowd along the title street of his song.

At the same time, he performed his song exactly where the song tells and even realized what it was Junnu Vainion In the song translated into Finnish: Restaurant Oiva’s porter finally got her lure back.

Porter Markku Hirvonen was reportedly enriched by € 1.20 at the time.

Nelonen’s news told about the event. A recording of the rapture can be viewed in the context of this article.

Also read: Fredi was an unemphasisable person, but as a voice user it was quite different: the song went to the senses of the Finns and cynicism was forgotten

In August 2013, Fredi walked the top of the Kallio Block Party procession along the Third Line and sang one of his most famous songs, The Third Line back. The procession ended in front of the restaurant Oiva where Oiva’s porter got a lure from Fred.­Picture: Markus Jokela / HS

.
