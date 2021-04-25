Music The video shows how singer Fredi returned to the Third Line at the Kallio Block Party in 2013 – and gave a lure to Oiva’s porter

Vocalist Matti “Fredi” Siitonen (1942–2021) one of the most famous songs was published in 1968 Third line back.

In 2013, Siitonen participated in the Kallio Block Party event and walked along with the crowd along the title street of his song.

At the same time, he performed his song exactly where the song tells and even realized what it was Junnu Vainion In the song translated into Finnish: Restaurant Oiva’s porter finally got her lure back.

Porter Markku Hirvonen was reportedly enriched by € 1.20 at the time.

Nelonen’s news told about the event. A recording of the rapture can be viewed in the context of this article.

